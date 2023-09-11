With the postseason days away, the Cody Bronc and Filly tennis teams took on a ton of competition in a three-match span on their home courts and away.
CHS hit the short road to Powell on Thursday and split between the boys’ and girls’ teams as the Fillies defeated their in-county rivals 4-1 while the Broncs suffered the opposite, swallowing a 1-4 defeat. Despite minimal shortcomings in Powell, both of CHS’ tennis teams put forth solid efforts on their home courts to begin a two-match Saturday showing. The boys rebounded to crush Casper-Natrona County 5-0, and the girls cruised to a 4-1 victory against their fellow North-Conference 4A foe in the first test. Hours later against Capser-Kelly Walsh, the Fillies endured a 1-4 overall loss. The Broncs conquered to a very tight 3-2 victory. That triumph gave their coach, Jason Quigley, something to remember. He believed both teams ended the regular season on a high note.
“I don’t believe in my four years of coaching that we have beaten Kelly Walsh,” said Quigley. “I know they’re a little bit down on the boys’ side this year. But you know, we’re a little bit down as well and we pulled out a 3-2 victory. … It was pretty exciting for the boys team. Although our girls went down 1-4, they played well. They played hard. I was proud of every one of them. So it was a really good day for us.”
The regular season concluded for both the Broncs and Fillies and their seniors in incredible fashion on Saturday
evening at Cody Middle School. While CHS’ roster carries a load of promising underclassmen, three upcoming graduates absolutely appreciated their time on home courts.
“It’s fun playing here for the final time, but then also knowing that it’s my last time here that I will ever play tennis on these courts as a high schooler, it’s very emotional,” said Miller, who won his final matches as half of Cody’s No. 1 doubles tandem.
“Honestly, I haven’t had too much time to dwell on it,” the 17-year-old said after his latest two-set sweep (7-6 and 6-0). “But I think (later) tonight, I’ll probably be in a bit of a weird state where I’m, but happy and also kind of sad at the same time, because it’s my last time here.”
Besides Miller, it was the last time for fellow CHS seniors – Christian Dudrick (Miller’s partner in No. 1 doubles) and Karina Schoessler, who is the Fillies’ No. 2 singles player, to grace the grounds on their hometown stomping grounds.
“For me it’s a little bit emotional because it’s my fourth year coaching and they were with me all four years and most of your players actually don’t stay with you for four years,” Quigley said.
Tight battle for Broncs to victory over Trojans
The evening battle was close as Cody’s last matches came down to clutch play by the Broncs’ No. 2 singles player, Carter Thompson, who contributed to the close one-match-victory.
He squared against Kelly Walsh’s Gage Christensen and won in three sets after a presumably tough 0-6 loss in the first game. The sophomore roared back in the next two, winning both, 6-2.
“I was completely immersed in my match, unaware of the team’s victory until someone informed me,’ Carter Thompson said. “It felt like a significant team achievement. … The first set was tough, and I was definitely not playing my best. After that set, I had to really focus on my mental game in order to come back. I also had to adjust my strategy and play smarter rather than harder.”
Postseason on the horizon
With momentum likely on their side, both CHS squads are headed to Gillette where host Thunder Basin High School will host Wyoming’s North squads for the Regional Tournament on Sept. 15 and 16. CHS’ singles and doubles teams likely face a grueling two days. However, it’s likely that competition will set the pace for the the 4A State-Tournament as seeding, All-State honors and year end’s titles are on the line.
“I feel like us as a team, we’re really strong,” Schoessler said. “We have a lot of good players and since our girls team is so young, we have a lot of potential for the future. I feel like the guys are also pretty solid and as far as team spirit goes, if we all get along really well, (it will) only create a good atmosphere.”
Full team and individual results (Saturday, Sept. 9) in Cody
Cody Boys vs Natrona 5 - 0
#1 Singles - Nick Stewart vs Zach Chenevert 6-2, 6-2
#2 Singles - Carter Thompson vs Grayson Ingram 6-4, 7-6
#1 Doubles - Christian Dudrick/Curtis Miller vs Jerome Neumiller/Judah Shade 6-4, 6-1
#2 Doubles - Zach Schwab/Hudson Wallace vs Broc Anderson/Kaleb Huxtable 6-1, 6-0
#3 Doubles - Wesley Law/Jamie Domingo vs Josh Rayes/Thomas Gorman 6-3, 6-1
Cody Girls vs Natrona 4 - 1
#1 Singles - Noelle Graham vs Karolina Loubrova 5-7, 3-6
#2 Singles - Karina Schoessler vs Madeline Elston 6-4, 6-2
#1 Doubles - Alyssa Despain/Natalie Wenke vs Veronika Cisarova 1-6, 7-5, 7-6
#2 Doubles - Brenna Foote/Ellie Wassink vs Jordan Scott/Oliva Cole 6-2, 6-1
#3 Doubles - Hailey Dansie/Evie McGonagle vs Mele Bandau/Kelsey Cantrell 7-5, 6-4
Cody Boys vs Kelly Walsh 3 - 2
#1 Singles - Nick Stewart vs Ethan Palmer 6-3, 6-3
#2 Singles - Carter Thompson vs Gage Christensen 0-6, 6-2, 6-2
#1 Doubles - Christian Dudrick/Curtis Miller vs Britton Butler/Bode Strand 7-6, 6-0
#2 Doubles - Zach Schwab/Hudson Wallace vs Finn McCoul/Miles Romer 1-6, 4-6
#3 Doubles - Wesley Law/Jamie Domingo vs Kaiden Faigle/Lockhlam Byrnes 7-5, 3-6, 5-7
Cody Girls vs Kelly Walsh 1 - 4
#1 Singles - Noelle Graham vs Taylor Nokes 0-6, 1-6
#2 Singles - Karina Schoessler vs Harper Klinger 2-6, 1-6
#1 Doubles - Alyssa Despain/Natalie Wenke vs Ella Catchpole/Olivia Wilson 1-6, 5-7
#2 Doubles - Brenna Foote/Ellie Wassink vs Maya Hager/Sarah Klosterman 1-6, 6-4, 6-4
#3 Doubles - Hailey Dansie/Evie McGonagle vs Hailey Larsen/Katelyn Byrd 1-6, 4-6
Full team and individual results (Thursday, Sept. 7) in Cody
Cody Boys vs Powell 1 - 4
#1 Singles - Nick Stewart vs Cade Queen 3-6, 5-7
#2 Singles - Carter Thompson vs Nathan Preator 6-1, 5-7, 5-7
#1 Doubles - Christian Dudrick/Curtis Miller vs Keegan Hicswa/Taeson Schultz 2-6, 0-6
#2 Doubles - Zach Schwab/Hudson Wallace vs Ryan Barrus/Seeger Wormald 3-6, 6-3, 6-4
#3 Doubles - Wesley Law/Jamie Domingo vs Isaac Stensing/Tevon Schultz 5-7, 6-7 (6-8)
Cody Girls vs Powell 4 - 1
#1 Singles - Noelle Graham vs Lachelle Lee 2-6, 6-4, 1-6
#2 Singles - Karina Schoessler vs Maya Landwehr 4-6, 6-1, 6-3
#1 Doubles - Alyssa Despain/Natalie Wenke vs Lucy Whipple/Naomi Whipple 6-4, 6-1
#2 Doubles - Brenna Foote/Ellie Wassink vs Meaghan McKeen/Sophie Czir 6-4, 6-1
#3 Doubles - Hailey Dansie/Evie McGonagle vs Kyra Morrow/Anneliese Petersen 6-3, 6-1
