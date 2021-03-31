The Cody freshman girls basketball team finished a productive season recently, with a record the coaches said didn’t reflect the amount of work that was accomplished.
The team was coached by Sam Holm and Sam Buck.
“This was a really fun team to be around this year,” Buck said. “We had lots of really great personalities on this team which always made for a good time to be around each other.”
While the players didn’t enter the team with a lot of experience, Buck said they were very coachable and, while they finished 2-15, the Fillies kept it close in many of those losses.
“Our record definitely wasn’t what we were hoping for, but the effort was there,” he said. “I feel like where we started to where we finished was night and day. That development of the girls individually and as a team I think was very apparent and the thing we’re most proud of.
“That spoke volumes to the work they put in over the course of the season.”
The goal of the freshman team is preparing future JV and varsity players, and in that Buck said the girls were great.
“I think all these girls did that and they will be better for it as they move up and through the program and the program will benefit as well,” he said. “We really look forward to seeing each one of these girls contribute on the upper levels next year. They each have a chance to participate in offseason activities and go help chase a championship next season.”
Buck said most of the players had to adjust to new roles with having two players go straight to the JV and varsity teams.
“That’s not a bad thing, it’s helped, even forced, players to take on roles and responsibilities that will only help their overall development,” Buck said. “But that can be a growing process that comes with growing pains.”
Cody opened the season with a 50-point loss to what Buck said was a really good Worland team then lost by 37 to another good team in Rocky Mountain and then by 30 to Powell.
After Christmas break, while the losses were still mounting, the games started to become much more competitive.
“We were much more competitive against Riverton and followed that up with a one-point loss to a Meeteetse varsity squad where we had a couple of really good last-second looks that just didn’t go down,” Buck said. “We had another tough but close loss to Greybull and things really started to seem like we were turning a corner for good.”
The Fillies played Rocky Mountain again, a team they had lost to by almost 40 earlier, and lost to them by 11 the second time. Cody played Worland again, losing by single digits although the girls made a huge comeback that fell just short.
After the 50-point loss to start the season, Buck said the closer score was a sign of big improvement.
The breakthrough finally came in the Jackson game. The Fillies routed Jackson 49-11 to get their first win of the season. A couple of games later they had to gut out a 41-35 win in a back-and-forth game with Green River.
“It’s going to be fun watching them as they progress in the next few years and help contribute to what is a really strong program and chase that championship,” Buck said.
The team mainly consisted of Brindi Brittain, Sage Ellsbury, Kennedy Fiddler, Maddy Follweiler, Kamry Hutchinson, Allison Margargal, Kathryn Nelson, Sarah Riolo and Callie Shelton.
