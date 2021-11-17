The Cody Middle School girls cross country team won the conference championship this year, the final meet in a year the girls won four of five cross country meets.
The CMS boys landed sixth in the conference championship meet, ending more of a rebuilding year as the team had lost seven eighth graders to graduation last year.
“The middle school cross country team is a feeder system for the high school cross country program, so we try to cultivate a love for the sport and desire to run at the next level,” coach Dick Smith said. “The success of the middle school girls team in particular this year bodes well for the girls high school program who just won its third consecutive state title.”
Lillie Kirkham finished the season undefeated this year for the girls, including a first-place finish at the conference meet.
All-conference honors went to Sadie Jackson, Hailie Schramm and Chloe Ross who finished sixth, seventh and 10th, respectively, in a field of 100 girls at the conference meet.
Chase Schubert, Connor Bertalot and Aiden Power led the boys team with 16th, 17th and 18th place finishes, respectively, out of 94 boy runners.
“The boys team was young, but they worked hard and competed with pride at every meet,” Smith said.
