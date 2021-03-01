When discussing hypothermia, people often think of this way of slowly freezing to death applies only to those who are improperly dressed when hunting or by falling through the ice and succumbing to the cold waters that sap heat from the body. What is seldom discussed is that anglers who wade or float in boats can and do face dangers from hypothermia.
Hatch Magazine, a periodical that appeals to fly fisher types, recently had an article written by an angler who got into serious trouble on the Missouri River near Craig, Mont. The angler was fishing in early January on this fabled trout river. He got into trouble when he decided to wade into the Missouri and fish the tail end of an island that he knew in an intimate way. Since there was already an angler in the spot he preferred, he decided to go below this angler by wading along a long gravel bar that had been deposited by the river over the years.
In the past, this gravel bar had proven safe as long as he hadn’t ventured too far while fishing the bar. There were no insects hatching that would bring trout to feed on the surface, so this angler decided to tie on a streamer (a fly that imitates leeches or small minnows) and cast this into the deepwater seam on the lee side of the gravel bar that was sure to hold trout on a cold winter’s day. As he fished and cast the streamer rig in the hopes of hooking some nice rainbow or brown trout, the angler suddenly found himself in a situation that almost cost him his life that day.
The gravel bar that had been solid enough to hold his weight earlier suddenly began to fall away from his feet, causing his body to slide into the deep pool he had been fishing. In a maddeningly slow minute, he went from solid ground to over his head into water that was shockingly cold. His waders filled full of water, his jacket became water logged and there was no other option but to swim for his life.
According to the angler, safety was over 100 feet away, since the current in the mighty Missouri had pulled him away from the gravel bar and down river within a few seconds after ge fell into the river. Already, the cold water was sapping his energy and body heat, making it difficult to effectively swim to safety. The wet weight of his waders, fishing vest, clothing and heavy wading boots also impeded his ability to swim. Knowing his only option was to strike out for shore, he struggled mightily to remain afloat while fighting the effects of very cold water as he bravely pulled himself through the swift current toward shore.
Finally, his feet hit bottom near the shore, but the bank was steep and he was so cold and weak from the effort to swim that he had no strength left to pull himself up onto the bank and escape the cold water. Just as he thought that he was going to die right there just inches from safety, another angler happened to be driving down a road that paralleled the river, witnessed his predicament and rushed to his aid.
The good Samaritan pulled him out of the river, onto the bank, then took the angler to his warm truck where he proceeded to strip waders and clothing from the now nearly frozen fisherman and kept him there until the heater’s warmth crept into his body enough to bring him out of the hypothermia that had befallen the unlucky fisherman while he did his best to survive the unexpected dunking. Obviously, the angler writing the article survived.
According to him, that was almost the last day of his life and the end to his fishing career. The other angler fishing above him on the end of the island couldn’t do anything but watch while this fisherman fought for his life. Were it not for the passing vehicle and attentive driver, this very fortunate angler would have died from hypothermia. He didn’t say if the other angler quit fishing and then tried to come to his aid, but there’s a good chance he would not have been able to drive to the other side of the river in time to rescue the hapless fisherman.
Falling into a river or getting tossed out of a boat into a river when fully dressed in waders and heavy wading boots is never a fun experience at any time of the year. Trust me when I say I have been there and done both. Drowning or hypothermia is a real threat to survival when water temperatures are below 50 degrees Fahrenheit. Unike the angler that wrote of his experience and ultimate cautionary tale for others to read, it should be noted these occurrences often end unhappily should good fortune not smile on you.
I related the above story to make my readers aware that hypothermia is a real threat to those who choose to participate in outdoor activities. Hypothermia can impact not just fishermen and women, but also skiers, hikers, hunters and even snowmobilers. If you haven’t thought about this happening to you, you should. Just like when ice fishing, anglers who wade or float rivers in the winter should always plan to fish with a buddy, or even three, in case more than one of you takes an involuntary dunking.
An accident can happen at any time. It is better to be prepared for the worst-case scenario than to foolishly think it won’t happen to you or to a companion. Mixing water that is cold (50 degrees down to 33 degrees) with waterlogged clothing and gear is a cocktail for danger. Make sure you have the ability to get back to a vehicle with a good heater should you take what’s called the suicide swim. A change of dry, warm clothes and a thermos of hot chocolate, tea or coffee in the vehicle is a good plan, too.
Hypothermia is not always readily diagnosed by those suffering from it. Your extremities become numb first. Then, your body begins to take whatever heat is left and moves it to your body core to protect the heart, lungs and the brain. Once you have lost your cognitive abilities and the feeling in your extremities, you will not have the sense or ability to find firewood, start a fire, or even get out your keys to enter your vehicle and start the motor. A buddy, however, can do that for you, thereby saving your life to fish another day.
We still have six to 12 weeks of weather ahead that could cause hypothermia when the right conditions exist. I urge you to Google “hypothermia,” read about its effects on the human body and memorize the required steps to come out from a hypothermic state. Be prepared for the worst, then plan to avoid a situation where you are exposed without the ability to counteract the effect of cold water or air temperatures upon your body. Make sure your partner also knows what to do should the worst happen. Of course, go fishing, but do yourself and favor and give consideration to the consequences should you find yourself suddenly, involuntarily swimming in a river or lake.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.