Coming off two losses against conference-leading Gillette last week, the Yellowstone Quake started out its weekend tilt at Sheridan with a 4-2 win over the Hawks on Friday night.
Sheridan turned around on Saturday and beat the Quake in a tight 3-1 game at the M&M Center.
Gustov Ostman and Jack Harris combined to do the scoring for the Quake on Friday night.
Ostman punched in the only goal of the first period, a short-handed shot assisted by Benjamin Angeli and Gabe Coppo as the Quake took a 1-0 lead into the second period.
Angeli assisted Harris midway through the second period to put the Quake up 2-0.
Sheridan’s Colton Boyd made things interesting with an early goal in the third, but Harris capped off assists from Ostman and Jaxon Call for a goal to make it 3-1 Yellowstone with eight minutes remaining.
Less than a minute later, the Hawks drew back to within a goal at 3-2 before Ostman scored his second goal of the night at the 14-minute mark to put the Quake up for good 4-2.
Edvin Falkenstrom had another solid night in the net for Quake, stopping 28 of 30 shots. The Quake outshot the Hawks by 14 on the evening.
The Quake outshot the Hawks again on Friday night, but Sheridan goalie Thomas Kursicak sent back 44 of 45.
After a charging penalty on the Quake, Sheridan scored on a power play goal in the first and held onto the 1-0 lead heading into the second period.
Brandon Kididis got the Quake on the board at the 12:14 mark of the second after Sheridan had built the lead to 2-0 earlier in the period.
He was assisted by Cameron Deforest.
It took nearly 20 minutes for the
Hawks to score the their third goal as the Quake couldn’t capitalize on six power play opportunities.
Falkenstrom stopped 27 of 30 shots from Sheridan. He is now 4-4 on the season in goal for the Quake.
Yellowstone will finally return home this weekend for a triple header against the Badlands Sabres (15-21-1).
The Quake host the Sabres on Thursday night at 8:55 p.m. Friday and Saturday the puck is scheduled to drop at 7:30 p.m.
