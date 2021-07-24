The Cody Legion baseball team scored 11 runs in the first inning on its way to a 12-2 victory over Torrington on Saturday in the A State Tournament in Cheyenne.
Wheatland got its first five batters on base and scored two before pitcher Jack Schroeder settled in and ended the first inning with three strikeouts.
In bottom of the frame, Cody's first three batters walked and scored on a triple by Schroeder. A sac fly by Devyn Engdahl brought in another run. Two hit batters and a walk loaded the bases and another hit batter made it 5-2.
Another walked scored another run, as did singles by Ethan Johnston and Tristan Blatt. After another walk, a ground out by Engdahl and single by Trey Thomasson scored the final two runs.
A walk and an error scored the Cub's final run in the second.
Torrington went down in order in the second and third, got one on in the fourth and two in the fifth but never threatened after the first.
At the plate, Blatt and Thomasson went 1-2 and Johnston and Schroeder 1-3.
Schroeder earned the win, giving up two runs on five hits through 4 2/3 innings. Grady McCarten pitched 1/3 of an inning and allowed no runs or hits.
Cody plays Powell on Sunday at 7 p.m. The Cubs are 4-0 against the Pioneers this year, outscoring them 52-7.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.