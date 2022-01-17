The Cody High School indoor track team opened the season with a number of promising performances Saturday at the Natrona Invite in Casper.
The Fillies shined in distance events and the sprint medley relay, while the Broncs boasted some of the top sprinters and won pole vault.
The girls finished fifth and the boys ninth.
“I thought it was a great start,” coach Bret Engdahl said. “Lots of good things.”
The Fillies won what has been a signature event for the program the last few years, the sprint medley relay.
Emileigh Dalton, Jazlyn Waltari, Mackenzie Clark and Ada Nelson finished in 4:37.57, more than 2 seconds ahead of second place Laramie.
Taylen Stinson also led a strong distance performance with a second place finish in the 800 meter and fourth in the mile.
“I was really excited going into the meet, but I didn’t quite know what to expect competition-wise,” she said. “In the 1,600 I could’ve run a more aggressive race from the start, but in the 800 I had that better start. I was still a bit conservative until the last stretch.”
For the Broncs, Dillon Brost delivered the lone top finish, easily surpassing the rest of the field in pole vault by clearing 12-06.5, more than 2 feet higher than second.
It also proved to be a new personal record.
“I thought that I performed well, improving from last year,” he said.
Cody also put three sprinters into the top 10 in the 200, led by Matt Nelson in third with a time of 24.11, one second away from first place.
Nathan Wilson, who also finished seventh in the 55 meter, finished fourth and Brost ninth.
Natrona Invite
Girls
55 meter: 25. Lake Harrison, 8.07; 67. Riley Simone, 8.63; 74. Jazlyn Waltari, 8.69; 128. Avonte Benedict, 9.38.
200 meter: 55. Ava Meier, 31.42; 63. Riley Simone, 31.56; 72. Kelsey Pomajzl, 31.94; 87. Hailey Holeman, 32.98.
400 meter: 5. Ada Nelson, 1:05.93.
800 meter: 2. Taylen Stinson, 2:30.66; 5. Ava Stafford, 2:38.17; 18. Zelma Rudd, 2:51.64.
1,600 meter: 4. Stinson, 5:39.94; 7. Stafford, 5:54.14; 8. Mackenzie Clark, 5:54.72; 22. Rudd, 6:17.20.
55-meter hurdles: 10. Meier, 10.51; 30. Emileigh Dalton, 11.60; 40. Benedict, 12.78.
1,600-sprint-medley relay: 1. Cody (Dalton, Waltari, Clark, Nelson) 4:37.57.
High jump: 12. Harrison, 4-06.
Pole vault: 6. Dalton, 8-06; 8. Holeman, 8-06; 14. Pomajzl, 8-00.
Shot put: 20. Laura Phillips, 28-07.25; 47. Gabby Sanchez, 23-08; 49. Rachel Williams, 22-11; 64. Lilly Becker, 20-06.
Boys
55 meter: 7. Nathan Wilson, 6.77; 13. Matt Nelson, 6.87; 29. Dillon Brost, 7.14; 53. Trey Thomasson, 7.35; 123. Caleb Wallace, 8.15; 134. Logan McLeod, 8.47.
200 meter: 3. Nelson, 24.11; 4. Wilson, 24.15; 9. Dillon Brost, 24.89; 43. Thomasson, 26.57; 112: Wallace, 29.69.
400 meter: 44. Logan Bogardus, 1:06.58; 46. Roan Thurmond, 1:09.98.
800 meter: 13. David Juergens, 2:14.05; 29. Riley Nielson, 2:33.35; 31. Kash Merritt, 2:24.10; 47. Randall Nielson, 2:35.92.
1,600 meter: 36, Randall Nielson, 5:42.83.
High jump: 18. Trey Thomasson, 5-00.
Pole vault: 1. Dillon Brost, 12-06.5
Long jump: 37. Caleb Wallace, 15-10.
Shot put: 10. Jon Williams, 41-04.5; 58. Logan McLeod, 26-04.
