Cody runners, jumpers and throwers alike could not have asked for a better day as they hit the track for the final regular season and final home meet of the year. The warm weather and calm winds served the Broncs and Fillies well, with several athletes putting up top performances or new season bests.
Nicole Wagler gave her best performance of the year in the 100-meter hurdles, capturing a berth in the state meet with a time of 16.55 seconds. The girls 4x400-meter relay team of Holly Spiering, Lake Harrison, Hayley Pearson-Horner and Grace Shaffer also earned a spot in Casper with a time 4:12.21, which is the fourth-fastest in 4A this year.
In the field events, Kinsie Reed added a whopping 6 inches to her pole vault height, giving her a season best of 10-6 and tying her for the second-highest vault in the state this year. Reed was part of an excellent squad showing for the Cody vaulters, who claimed the top four places in the competition and six of the top seven places.
The boys runners were faced with some stiff competition from Sheridan, but showed themselves to be up to the task with several podium finishers. Dillon Brost sprinted to a third-place finish in the 200 meter, while David Juergens earned a third-place finish in the 800. Hurdler Graidin Arnold also had a solid meet, finishing third in both the 110- and 300-meter hurdles.
In the field events, several athletes breezed past their best marks. Triple jumper Ben Stewart beat his season mark by nearly 1.5 feet. In the throwing pits, shot putters Jonny Williams and A.J. Baustert easily cleared their season bests. Williams added nearly 3 feet to his best throw, while Baustert beat his best toss by more than 4 feet.
