The Cody Legion baseball team remained in the winners bracket Saturday, defeating Casper 10-5.
The Cubs had a solid offensive and defensive performance, finishing with 12 hits and turning four double plays during the game. They will face Douglas Monday at 7 p.m.
Both teams got runners on in the first but neither would score. Cody closed out the bottom half by turning a 4-3 double play, with Grady McCarten fielding the ball and throwing to Hayden Bronnenberg.
In the second, Devyn Engdahl reached on a single, Bronnenberg drew a walk and McCarten hit a single to load the bases. Cody Phillips hit a sac fly to right, with the second run scoring in a single by Ethan Johnston to make it 2-0.
The Cubs turned another double play in the second, this time shortstop Johnston flipped it to McCarten at second and then on to Bronnenberg at first.
Cody added a run in the third when Tristan Blatt walked and scored on a double by Jack Schroeder.
Then in the fourth, McCarten drew a walk and Cody Phillips hit a single to right. Johnston hit a sac bunt but reached on an error and scored a run. Jared Grenz then reached on a squeeze bunt to make it 5-0.
Cody finished with 12 hits. Jared Grenz and Engdahl went 3-5, Schroeder 2-5 and Blatt 1-2.
Tyler Grenz earned the win, going 4 1/3 innings and giving up no runs on four hits. Blatt pitched 1 2/3 innings and allowed five runs, two earned, on four hits. Bronnenberg pitched 1 inning and gave up no hits. Tyler Grenz drew a walk, Engdahl hit a one-run single, with the final run scoring on a ground out by Schroeder.
The Cubs loaded the bases in the fifth but wouldn't score. Casper had two on in the bottom of the frame with one out, but Cody turned a 4-6-3 double play to end the threat.
A single by Schroeder and two walks loaded the bases in the sixth, with a run scoring on a passed ball.
Casper got on the board in the sixth, scoring three runs on two hits, a walk and a batter reaching on a dropped third strike.
Cody got two back in the seventh. Jared Grenz started with a single and scored on a double by Blatt. Tyler Grenz then walked and Engdahl hit an RBI single.
In the bottom of the frame, the Crush quickly got two after a single and home run to left. Bronnenberg got the next batter to ground out and after walking the next, the Cubs end the game with another double play, this one coming when Jared Grenz ran in to make a diving catch in shallow center and threw to first to catch the runner trying to tag up.
