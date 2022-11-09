The Yellowstone Quake had the chance to pull to nearly even with Butte in the standings over the weekend.
But after a shutout loss on Friday night 3-0, and an overtime loss on Saturday 4-3, Quake missed the opportunity on the road.
The good news is they have a chance to get some revenge against the Cobras this weekend in Cody, and get back to the home confines of Riley Arena where they have racked up the majority of their wins.
“I like the fact that we get to play them again right away,” coach Chris Blaisuis said. “We’re practicing well this week and them coming here right away is going to be an advantage.”
On Friday night it came down to a tough two minute, 20 second stretch in the second period that made all the difference.
The Quake took a penalty at the 16:41 mark of a scoreless game that gave the Cobras a power play opportunity they capitalized on to go up 1-0.
Just a few seconds later another Quake penalty led to a second power play chance in the final minutes of the period the Cobras scored on to make it 2-0 with less than a minute to go.
“We were just trying to get out of that period down 2-0 and we wouldn’t have been in that bad of shape,” Blaisuis said. “We had a shot blocked with about 15 seconds to go, and they ended up scoring a goal with two seconds left that really never should have gone in.”
The Quake had a power play opportunity of their own a few minutes into the third, but couldn’t take advantage as both teams went scoreless the rest of the way for the 3-0 Butte win.
On Saturday Nic Cofer tied things up at 1-1 in the first less than a minute to go. He was assisted by Sebe Perez and Will Saldono.
Cofer put the Quake up 2-1 in the opening couple of minutes of the second period assisted by Perez and Wyatt O’Donoghue.
Cofer got the hat trick on a power play goal to put the Quake back up 3-2 after Butte tied things up at the 7:21 mark.
“We’ve scored a power play goal in three of the last four games,” Blaisuis said. “The percentage isn’t there that we want, but it’s coming around.”
Perez and Zac Orwig combined for that assist.
Cofer and Perez each were named Honorable Mention All-Stars of the Week for the Frontier Division.
Cobra star Nick Bradshaw finally got a goal on the weekend for the Cobras to tie things up at 3 later in the third and send it into overtime.
“We got to overtime and it was back and forth,” Blaisuis said. “We almost got one through to win the game, but we gave up a long one we shouldn’t have given up.”
Yellowstone is now 5-9-1-1 on the season, tied with Badlands in the division and ahead of Bozeman in last.
The Quake will have another chance at the Cobras this Friday and Saturday at Riley Arena.
