After taking down Sublette County and falling to defending state champion Lander in duals on Friday in Lander, the Cody Bronc swim team put together a dynamic showing on Saturday, leaving the Riverton Invitational with a third-place finish despite its top swimmer not attending the meet.
“Saturday we got third out of five teams,” coach Emily Swett said. “I think that with Joseph Killpack, who had a pre-planned family trip, we would have gotten second and even been in contention for first.”
The Broncs finished just behind Powell and Riverton, who landed first and second, respectively.
Cody swept the top spots in the 100 yard breaststroke in both meets, with sophomore Bradley McKenzie dropping nearly a second from his state qualifying time on Friday.
McKenzie also dropped a few seconds off his 200 free state qualifying time to finish second in 1:59.52 on Saturday.
Jonah Wood’s 1 minute, 19.41 second time on Saturday in the 100 breast was also nearly a second faster than his state qualifying time.
Isaac Wood finished first in the 100 backstroke on Friday, and anchored the 200 medley relay team with Townsend Bailey, McKenzie and Jonah Wood to take second to Lander on Friday.
Myles Bailey became the latest Bronc to qualify for state. He dropped nearly a second off his 50 free time to take seventh in 25.65 on Saturday to earn the honor.
“We now have eight of our 12 swimmers qualified for state,” Swett said. “They are all working super hard and making lots of progress with best times and new high scores.”
The Broncs will have the next few weeks off before returning to action Jan. 6 when they host the Cody Quad at the Rec Center.
“I’m excited to see what this group can do in these next few weeks,” Swett said. “Having the Christmas break gives us a really great training opportunity, and oftentimes we see some great time drops coming out of it.”
Lander-Cody-Sublette Triple Dual
Cody 112 – Sublette County 53
Lander 102 – Cody 74
200 yard medley relay - 2. Cody A (Townsend Bailey, Bradley McKenzie, Jonah Wood, Isaac Woods), 1:53.39; Cody B (Myles Bailey, Bryson Laing, Caleb Kingston, Emi Vizcaino), 2:13.46.
200 yard freestyle - 6. William Law, 2:17.78; 7. Isaac Wood, 2:19.31.
200 yard IM - 3. McKenzie, 2:12.74; 4. Jonah Woods, 2:26.25; 6. Myles Bailey, 2:34.13.
50 yard freestyle - 4. Isaac Woods, 25.82; 8. Vizcaino, 29.00.
1 meter diving - 3. Laing, 171.40.
100 yard butterfly - 2. Townsend Bailey, 1:08.53; 4. Isaac Wood, 1:14.82.
100 yard freestyle - 1. Myles Bailey, 59.85.
500 yard freestyle - 5. Jonah Woods, 6:18.78; 6. Vizcaino, 6:38.01.
200 yard freestyle relay - 2. Cody A (Townsend Bailey, Isaac Wood, Law, McKenzie), 1:45.92.
100 yard backstroke - 1. Isaac Wood, 1:06; 4. Kingston, 1:19.80; Ki Hopkin, 1:28.05.
100 yard breaststroke - 1. McKenzie, 1:04.65; 3. Townsend Bailey, 1:14.22; 4. Law, 1:14.44.
400 yard freestyle relay - 3. Cody A (Isaac Woods, Isaac Wood, Jonah Woods, Myles Bailey), 4:07.20; 5. Cody B (Vizcaino, Laing, Hopkin, Kingston), 4:51.77.
Riverton Invitational
Teams - 1. Powell, 289; 2. Riverton, 276; 3. Cody, 248; Worland, 230; 5. Sublette County, 138.
Individual
200 yard medley relay - 3. Cody A (Townsend Bailey, William Law, Jonah Woods, Myles Bailey), 1;59.22; 8. Cody B (Caleb Kingston, Isaac Wood, Emi Vizcaino, Bryson Laing).
200 yard freestyle - 2. McKenzie, 1:59.52; 6. Isaac Woods, 2:14.71.
20 yard IM - 4. Bailey Townsend, 2:35.21; 9. Vizcaino, 2:50.86.
50 yard freestyle - 7. Myles Bailey, 25.65; 8. Law, 26.10; 15. Kingston, 26.95.
1 meter diving - 6. Laing, 166.40; 10. Ki Hopkin.
100 yard butterfly - 5. McKenzie, 1:04.21; 7. Jonah Woods, 1:07.72.
100 yard freestyle - 3. Law, 58.51; 7. Kingston, 1:02.51; 14. Hopkin, 1:22.93.
500 yard freestyle - 4. Isaac Woods, 6:04.00; 5. Isaac Wood, 2:25.67.
200 yard freestyle relay - 3. Cody A (McKenzie, Law, Jonah Wood, Isaac Woods), 1:42.44; 8. Cody B (Laing, Hopkin, Kingston, Isaac Wood), 2:06.57.
100 yard backstroke - 2. Bailey Townsend, 1:08.00.4. Myles Bailey, 1:09.52; 10. Vizcaino, 1:22.89.
100 yard breaststroke - 1. Jonah Woods, 1:09.41; 8. Laing, 1:35.03.
400 yard freestyle relay - 3. Cody A (Townsend Bailey, Myles Bailey, Isaac Woods, McKenzie), 4:07.18.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.