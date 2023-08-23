If you’ve ever played a round on its links or even visited the Olive Glenn Golf and Country Club, the odds of seeing Brandon Williams are extremely likely.
The 39-year-old Cody resident is not only an avid golfer, who is constantly practicing or playing a round or two and the Cody High School assistant golf coach, he is now the 2023 Olive Glenn Club Champion. Williams, who is originally from Columbus, GA., won the annual event’s gross-score title (from the blue tees) with a remarkable two-day score of 143 strokes. Williams shot even par on day one (Saturday, Aug. 19) with a 72 and followed up at 1 under -- a 71-stroke-performance on the following day. Williams also won the title in 2022.
“It means a lot,” he said. “Two in a row is a great accomplishment at Olive Glenn with the competitors that play there.”
Olive Glenn Golf & Country Club board president Dave Balling placed second with a final score of 147 (74 in round one and 73 in round two).
“I especially take pride in knowing (that) I stood toe-to-toe with Wyoming State Golf Hall of Famer Dave Balling and stood victorious,” Williams said. “As a reminder, Dave told me he’s won 14 club championships. (I thought) challenge accepted.”
The top four golfers from the first round proudly accepted the honor to play together for their chance at the championship. Tom Hendrich placed third with a gross score of 150 (77 and 74). Cody Chamblin, who also earned the men’s white tees gross-score title, placed fourth in the foursome at 151-strokes (77 and 74). A total of 67 participants played in the club championship, which carried 10 different chances to be named a champion in different divisions.
“The club championship is a pretty good way to see the main golfers of the course,” Olive Glenn Golf Professional Matt Gibbens said. “Not everyone is super competitive when they’re playing. It’s just one of those things. Competition isn’t for everyone.”
Williams’ magic moment
Williams, a father of two boys, said the highlight to his winning performance came on hole No. 15 during the second round. That hole is a par 5 and the blue tees are from about 549 yards out. Williams surprised himself when he was “able “to walk away with par” on the course’s longest hole.
“I hit a wayward drive that I knew was close to being out of bounds,” he said. “I was lucky enough that t staye in bounds and y playing partners eren’t able to cash in on what most were sure was a double bogey.”
Olive Glenn Club
Championships other results
Men’s White Tees Net
T1st Place Larry Wright Rd 1 - 72 / Rd 2 66 = Total 138
T1st Place Jason Fales Rd 1 - 65 / Rd 2 73 = Total 138
3rd Place Kelly Bustos Rd 1 - 69 / Rd 2 - 73 = Total 142
4th Place Reed Gifford Rd 1 - 67 / Rd 2 - 76 = Total 143
5th Place Mario Aldrete Rd 1 - 76 / Rd 2 72 = Total 148
Men’s White Tees Gross
1st Place Cody Chamblin Rd 1 - 77 / Rd 2 74 = Total 151
Men’s Senior Gross
1st Place Dave Balling Rd 1 - 74 / Rd 2 - 73 = Total 147
2nd Place Scott Aune Rd 1 - 85 / Rd 2 80 = Total 165
Men’s Senior Net
1st Place Ron Reed Rd 1 - 64 / Rd 2 - 70 = Total 134
2nd Place Kevin Kirkhoff Rd 1 - 76 / Rd 2 - 70 = Total 145
3rd Place Bob Brenner Rd 1 - 76 / Rd 2 - 75 = Total 151
Men’s Super Senior Gross
1st Place Tim Maslak Rd 1 - 86 / Rd 2 - 81 = Total 167
2nd Place Les Thompson Rd 1 - 84 / Rd 2 - 85 = Total 169
Men’s Super Senior Net
1st Place Gene Schrader Rd 1 - 74 / Rd 2 - 72 = Total146
2nd Place Les Thompson Rd 1 - 73 / Rd 2 - 74 = Total 147
Overall Ladies Club Champion Gross
1st Place Sydney Gunn Rd 1 - 76 / Rd 2 - 86 = Total 162
2nd Place Falinda Hall Rd 1 - 88 / Rd 2 - 78 = Total 166
Ladies Net
1st Place Carol Butler Rd 1 - 68 / Rd 2 - 75 = Total 143
2nd Place Karen Holcombe Rd 1 - 74 / Rd 2 80 = Total 154
Ladies Senior Gross
1st Place Falinda Hall Rd 1 - 88 / Rd 2 - 78 = Total 166
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.