Nyah Meier is happy to be pole vaulting again.
After her best ever indoor season last year, she began training for outdoor. When the spring season initially got pushed back due to COVID-19, she said she kept training.
“When we ended last year because of the quarantine, I continued training as normal as possible,” she said. “I couldn’t jump because I didn’t have coach with me, but I could run, do other drills.”
So she’s happy to be back and to have pole vaulting coach Scott Shaffer at her side to practice once again.
This season she’s far from the only athlete excited for indoor. Head coach Bret Engdahl said 38 athletes have been showing up for voluntary open gym and he expects more than 50 when the season truly begins in January. If so, the number would be a big boost from last year.
“Kids are just aching to participate,” Engdahl said. “They lost the outdoor season last year, so there’s a pretty good influx.”
The newcomers boost a core group of returners, especially on the girls side.
The Fillies return the entire state champion sprint medley relay team that set a new state record at last year’s state meet.
Elaine Seibert, Grace Shaffer, Holly Spiering and Riley Smith set a the record in the sprint medley relay with a time of 4:16.66.
Smith also snatched two second-place finishes in the 800 (2:18.54) and 1,600 (5:16.90) meter runs, and Shaffer set a new school record, not to mention a personal record and first-place finish, in the pole vault, clearing 12-02.
“It’s pretty much the same girls team,” Engdahl said.
Meier is one of two veteran pole vaulters behind Schaffer, along with Kinsie Reed.
Meier said her goals are simple.
“My goal this year is to make sure I do the fundamentals, make sure I take off right,” she said. “When I was a sophomore my goal was 12 feet, but that’s pretty far off, so I’m going for 11.”
The Broncs will be more of a wildcard with a host of newcomers to indoor track, although many are already successful athletes.
Tyler Grenz is one of those athletes using the winter season to prepare for another sport, in his case getting faster for Cody Cubs baseball.
“I want to run under a 7 in the 55-meter,” he said. “Last year I ran a 7.17 and I believe I’ve gotten a lot faster.”
He’ll be running the 55, 200, 4x200 and 4x400 this year. He and the other Broncs competing, including fellow Cubs Devyn Engdahl and Jackson Schroeder, along with football standout Matt Nelson, will look to add some speed to the team.
The season itself also promises to be fast, with Cody only having three meets, one roughly every other week in January and February, before split girls and boys state meets held over two consecutive weeks in Gillette.
“I wish there were a few more meets,” Grenz said. “With only three meets before state, you have to bring your best to every meet and make every run count.”
Key changes to
season due to
COVID-19 restrictions
There will be limited participants at the 2021 state indoor meets, with eight qualifiers in the running events and relays, and nine qualifiers in the field events.
• Each team will have three meets where times and marks can be used for state qualifying. These meets will be at either Gillette or Natrona.
• Teams can go to additional meets but times and marks that aren’t accomplished at the WHSAA sanctioned qualifying meets will not count towards state qualifying.
• No fans will be allowed at regular-season meets.
• Each state qualifier will be allotted two tickets for the state championships.
