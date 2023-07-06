Behind a pair of dominant pitching performances, the Cody Cubs earned a pair of key league victories Wednesday night as they swept the Mustangs in Lovell.
“Both Trey Thomasson and Trey Schroeder pitched outstanding ballgames,” said Cubs skipper Beau White. “Those two were really solid for us (tonight). Thomasson has really put together three to four consecutive real solid outings for us.”
In game one, Trey Thomasson hurled a complete game two-hitter while striking out nine in a 4-1 victory while Trey Schroeder earned the complete game victory in a 11-0 shutout in a six-inning affair that was shortened due to the 10-run rule.
Cubs 4, Mustangs 1
After Dominic Phillips gave Cody the lead in the opening frame, Thomasson worked around a bases-loaded jam in the third inning to keep Lovell off the board and Cody leading 1-0.
A single and hit batter to the first two Mustang hitters of the inning were followed by back-to-back strikeouts but Thomasson then hit another Mustang to load the bases before getting Lovell’s Jackson to strike out on a 3-2 pitch to end the threat.
“He got himself into trouble a couple of times but he really battled,” White said. “He did a great job of working out of a hit and not giving up the big hit that could have broken the game open for them and given them a big lead.”
Thomasson again worked around trouble in the fourth after Lovell again loaded the bases but another strike out ended the inning with the Mustangs still unable to do any damage.
Phillips added a two-run single in the top of the sixth-inning to give the Cubs a 3-0 lead and Wyatt Carlson scored the final run of the opener when Jace Jarrett was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded in the seventh.
Lovell finally pushed a run across with a two-out single in the bottom of the frame for the final margin.
Cubs 11, Mustangs 0
In the nightcap, the Cubs bats got rolling early as they plated five runs through the first two frames. Already leading 3-0 in the top of the second Jarret and Schroeder laced back-to-back RBI triples to put Cody up 5-0 which was more than enough run support for Schroeder on the hill.
“We started a little slow in game one, I felt, with the bats,” White added. “In game two we were able to get some timely hits early in some key situations and that was big for us to get out to a big lead and let Schroeder do his thing.”
Trey Schroeder retired 10 of the first 12 hitters he faced as he allowed ust four hits and struck out 13. He walked just two and did not hit a batter while throwing 97 pitches on the evening.
Cody added four runs in the fourth on a RBI triple from Phillips, who scored on a Thomasson single following Jack Schroeder’s two-run double.
In all, Cody outhit the Mustangs 14-6 in the two games combined while striking out just seven times compared to 22 whiffs from their Lovell counterparts.
With the sweep the Cubs have now won four straight as they sit in second-place with four key games against Lander and first-place Powell to close out the regular season before the District Tournament begins in 13 days in Lovell.
“We are just focusing on getting better one day at a time, one pitch at a time right now,” White concluded. “Our goal all season long has been to be playing our best baseball at the end of the season heading into districts and being able to play well enough to qualify for the state tournament. Right now our focus is just one pitch at a time and I think we did a real good job of keeping that focus (tonight) against Lovell.”
The Cubs (26-16-1) return home Friday afternoon to host Lander for a doubleheader. Prior to Friday night’s 5 p.m. first pitch, the team will recognize Cody’s Little League program.
