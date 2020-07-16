The Cody Legion baseball team closed out its series with the World Baseball Showcase team in exciting fashion Thursday, winning on a walk-off grand slam in extra innings.
With two outs and the bases loaded, Jared Grenz stepped in a blasted a high shot over the left field fence to give the Cubs a 13-9 victory. The Cubs split the series 2-2 and are now 32-15 overall.
Chance Moss got things going in the inning with a one-out single. He advanced to second on an overthrow to first base. Hayden Bronnenberg then came in and got his first hit of the night, a single to advance Moss to third. Cody Phillips drew a walk to load the bases.
The Cubs got off to a solid start in the game, scoring seven runs through the first two innings. In the first, four walks and singles by Tristan Blatt and Grady McCarten made it 4-0.
Cody added three in the second on an error, triple by Jared Grenz, hit batter, and singles by Tyler Grenz and Devyn Engdahl.
With a new pitcher on the mound for the Colts, Cody's bats went quiet over the next several innings while World Baseball got its going.
The Colts scored two in the fourth and added another in the fifth. They really got going in the sixth with six runs. A single, walk and home run quickly made it a 7-6 game. Two more singles and a double gave the Colts the lead, with the final run scoring on an error before Cody had any outs.
Pitcher Ethan Johnston came in the second batter he faced to fly out to right. The Cubs then turned a double play when Jared Grenz caught and ball in center and threw it to Jack Schroeder at third to catch the runner before he tagged up.
After going scoreless in the sixth, the Cubs were down to their final chance in the seventh. Engdahl started things with a single and Schroeder drew a walk. Grady McCarten then reached on a fielder's choice. Engdahl scored on an error by the third baseman and Cody tied the game on a single by Cody Phillips.
With one on and one out in the eighth, Chance Moss came in at pitcher and got out of the inning. He also kept the Colts from scoring in the ninth.
Cody finished with 12 hits. Blatt went 2-3, Engdahl 2-4 and Jared Grenz 2-5.
Phillips started the game, giving up five runs on five hits through 5 innings. Blatt threw 13 pitches and gave up four runs on four hits. Johnston pitched 2 1/3 innings and allowed one hit and Moss pitched 1 2/3 innings and gave up no hits.
