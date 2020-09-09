Exploration is a big part of an angler or hunter’s outdoor experience.
Finding areas where there are the least amount of foot prints or signs of human presence has been an obsession of mine since I was a teenager. This need to escape the huddled masses of humanity and look for those wild places has led me to remote areas throughout the mountainous areas of the western USA and even parts of Mexico in the quest to find trout waters that are infrequently fished.
During the past 50 plus years, I have worn out many pairs of hiking and wading boots while searching and trekking to these remote locales. In the process of these expeditions, my best fishing seems to have been found in the deepest canyons where most anglers do not want to venture because the effort or the threat of injury doesn’t seem worth the prize that awaits once one escapes the modern conveniences of the 20th and now 21st centuries.
Once an escape from the hustle and bustle of civilization was ‘discovered’, whether it was in California, New Mexico, Idaho, Montana, Wyoming, or states known to harbor native rainbow, cutthroat, red band or golden trout populations, I made every effort to keep these locations secret from all but the most dedicated of angling friends. The reasons were purely selfish, but also for the preservation of these isolated pockets of fish that had never seen a cousin transplanted from a fish hatchery.
All of my friends were sworn to secrecy prior to taking them to these wild places where the trout had not seen an angler often enough to make a dent in the wild populations that existed in these remote areas. We went there to fish and enjoy the resource. Eating the trout was not part of the deal. Ample amounts of freeze-dried foods and even military C rations were toted into these places to further insure that the trout would be returned to keep the resource as healthy as possible just in case I, or we, ever decided to return in the future.
There are many of these canyons and wild places, I can assure you, that still remain lost, kept out of print and relatively unfished – for the most part anyway – if I have a say in the matter. Unfortunately, the advent of GPS and cellphone apps available for download for the modern angler or explorer now makes the chances of finding remote areas less of a surety. Based on the places I have returned to recently, I am greeted with a well-trod path leading me onward and campfire rings and the trash of unknown persons is present where there were none before. Sadly, these once wild and untrodden areas are now a thing of memory.
Happily for me, I recently spent time in a remote canyon that had no apparent sign of human habitation. If another person or persons has spent time in this place this year or in the past, I commend them for not leaving one footprint, fire ring or any other trace of their presence. It was refreshing and good to share space with an osprey surprised to find me fishing its waters as it flew up the deep, remote canyon looking for a meal.
Fortunately for the osprey, all the trout (native cutthroat) I caught on a barbless fly that day were kept in the water and released as quickly as possible and unharmed physically. The trout were beautiful specimens that ranged in size from 6 to 14 inches and suitable size for the creek in the bottom of the canyon. I admit, though, there are more than a few cutthroat that are going to examine a mayfly or grasshopper carefully for a day or two in the future.
My only regret at my age is that the hike into deep canyons also means a hike out, or up. After Id leapt rocks, downed timber and scrambled around the stream all day, the climb out was enough to make me reconsider whether another adventure into that canyon is warranted. Now that my legs and knees have recovered, I am already thinking the punishment was worth the prize. After all, that is the real reason for exploring, right?
