It doesn’t seem to matter the race or the location, the Fillies swim team has shown up time and time again this season.
Now five meets into the season – about halfway through – the Fillies have yet to finish outside the top two, mostly competing against teams from the Big Horn Basin. Thursday in Powell, they did it again, taking second in a tri-meet that featured the Panthers and the Worland Warriors.
As a team, the Fillies have swum or dived in 60 events this season. They’ve finished first 36 times, with different swimmers getting the top finish throughout the season.
Tara Joyce has been the fastest this season, breaking another school record Thursday in Powell, this time in the 100 fly.
“She smashed that record,” coach Emily Swett said. “Tara is crushing it right now.”
She wasn’t the only swimmer to have a successful day. Ally Boysen set a new career-best in the 100 fly, shaving six seconds off her previous top time.
“When I dove in for the 100 fly, I didn’t really know what was going to happen,” Boysen said. “It felt really smooth when I dove in and I kept my head down, so I was hoping I would swim a good time.”
Freshman Elle Ortner fell just short of a state-qualifying time in the 50 free.
“I was expecting them to swim fast but not as fast as they did,” Swett said of her team. “They’ve been working super hard. This week, everything started to catch up a bit. Everyone is in the routine of school and double practices.”
Even with the grueling schedule, the girls aren’t losing their fight.
“The energy and the way they got after their events Thursday was so fun to watch,” Swett said. “That’s been a theme of the season so far.”
Powell Triangular
Teams: Powell, 461; Cody, 358.5; Worland, 251.5
Cody Individuals
200 medley relay: 3) Paige Bower, Emma Cook, Kelsey Pomajzl, Elle Ortner, 2:12.60; 6) Taylen Stinson, Adrian Wood, Mahayla Allred, Sage Ellsbury, 2:23.61
200 free: 2) Megan Boysen, 2:16.56; 4) Kelly Joyce, 2:19.17; 7) Tayleigh Hopkin, 2:25.25; 9) Zelma Rudd, 2:40.04
200 IM: 3) Ally Boysen, 2:31.52; 7) Allred, 2:48.41; 9) Allie Ennist, 3:02.83
50 free: 1) Tara Joyce, 24.98; 3) Ortner, 28.45; 8) Stinson, 30.06; 10) Cook, 31.88; 17) Clara Christensen, 41.42
1-meter diving: 3) Aspen Kalkowski, 153.40; 5) Joy Woods, 140.80; 8) Nyah Meier, 129.15
100 fly: 1) T. Joyce, 1:01.80; 2) A. Boysen, 1:08.06; 8) Pomajzl, 1:17.64; 9) Hopkin, 1:17.93
100 free: 2) M. Boysen, 58.59; 5) Bower, 1:02.69; 10) Ortner, 1:08.13; 11) Ellsbury, 1:12.62; 12) Wood, 1:12.68; 16) Jillian Eakins, 1:15.24
500 free: 1) K. Joyce, 5:59.48; 3) Stinson, 6:41.95; 8) Ennist, 7:19.50
200 free relay: 1) Hopkin, A. Boysen, M. Boysen, T. Joyce, 1:44.97; 5) Pomajzl, Wood, Allred, Ortner, 2:00.06
100 back: 2) Bower, 1:12.78; 8) Rudd, 1:23.10; 10) Ellsbury, 1:23.42; 15) Eakins, 1:33.55; 17) Christensen, 2:04.83
100 breast: 4) Cook, 1:23.22, 5) Wood, 1:24.91; 8) Allred, 1:25.88; 10) Pomajzl, 1:29.65
400 free relay: 1) M. Boysen, Hopkin, A. Boysen, T. Joyce, 3:57.35; 5) Stinson, Ennist, K. Joyce, Bower, 4:35.56; 8) Christensen, Eakins, Rudd, Ellsbury, 5:39.03.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.