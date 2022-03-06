The Fillies 4x400-meter relay team ran its best ever time for a first place finish, Hailey Holeman secured fourth in pole vault and Broncs Nathan Wilson and Matt Nelson finished tied for third in the 400 to highlight Cody’s indoor track showing Friday-Saturday in Gillette.
The team of Keira Jackson, Lake Harrison, Ada Nelson and Taylen Stinson finished the 4x400 in 4:13.74, beating out Campbell County by less than 2 seconds.
Nelson and Stinson also teamed up with Lake Harrison and Holly Spiering for a third place finish in the 1,600 sprint medley relay.
The Broncs also displayed relay success, with A.J. Baustert, Dillon Brost, Matt Nelson and Nathan Wilson finishing fourth in the 4x200 meter relay. Graidin Arnold finished seventh in the 55 meter hurdles and Dillon Brost finished sixth in pole vault.
The Fillies finished 11th of 24 teams and the Broncs ended 10th of 19.
