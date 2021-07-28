For the sixth time in eight years and second year in a row the Cody Legion baseball team is the Wyoming A State Baseball Champion.
The Cubs defeated Cheyenne 8-2 in the title game Wednesday morning in Cheyenne, improving to 43-15 overall. With the win they earn a spot in the Northwest Class A Regional Championship on Aug. 5-10 in Alaska.
Cody scored first in the second inning on a singles by Dominic Phillips and Grady McCarten. The Cubs took a 4-0 lead in the third. Tyler Grenz hit a single and advanced on a sac bunt by Ethan Johnston. After Tristan Blatt hit a double, Jack Schroeder hit a three-run homer to left.
A walk and two singles in the fourth scored the Hawks' lone runs of the game, but Cody was quick to answer scoring two in the fifth. Blatt walked, Schroeder hit a triple and Devyn Engdahl a single to make it 6-2.
In the sixth, Carlson hit a single and Grenz a double. Blatt then drew a one-out walk to load the bases. After a fielder's choice for the second out, two scored on a single by Engdahl. Two got on for Cheyenne in the sixth but none scored.
Cody loaded the bases in the seventh but wouldn't get another run and Cheyenne only got one on in the bottom of the frame before a strikeout ended the game.
Grenz, named Tournament MVP, pitched a complete game for the Cubs, giving up two runs on four hits and striking out five.
At the plate, Grenz went 3-5, Carlson 2-3, and Schroeder and Engdahl 2-4.
