In my mind, mathematics is the only true, incorruptible science. And mathematics is what my friend, the late George Connor, taught his acolytes. Numbers like .45 hundreds of an inch and 300 grains of weight. Numbers like 25 grains of H-110 or 24 grains of W-296. As in .45 Colts cartridges.
No, the term isn’t bullet, but cartridge or chamberings for the cartridges. A bullet is only a component part of a cartridge and not the cartridge. In this case, the bullets could be a diameter of .451-.452 to over .457 inch, although in revolvers, mostly they stop at .454 inch diameter. The bigger 400 and .458 diameter 500 grain bullets are usually reserved for the old Western frontier black powder days and the government trap door rifles chambered for the 45-70 Gov. or oversized-lever action rifles.
George, one of the first people I met outside of work after Sandi and I moved to Cody back in 1975, recently passed. He had been a friend for that many years, and my memories are full of warm spring days, windy, hot summer afternoons and ripe autumn days driving around in Bob Edgar’s beat-up old green Chevy pickup or my old 1985 Ford F150 exploring the Wyoming backcountry as only Bob could and shooting rocks and other targets of opportunity with those two gents.
George was one of the few handgun shots I know of who could usually hold his own when shooting revolvers with Bob. I actually beat Bob one day shooting at distant targets, but he wasn’t feeling well that day. Still, I out-shot him. Counts for me. Never did out-shoot George.
George was a raconteur of sorts, a gunsmith with few peers, and, at heart, a genuinely nice person who could talk the socks off of anyone he ever met. He’s the only person I ever heard off who bested Bud Webster in a car deal and George wasn’t even Mormon. Matter of fact, I don’t know if he had a religious leaning but, as a young child, he watched as the plane his folks were on fell from the sky and crashed, killing them and, I think, his only brother. Or so his wife Marge told me. I can understand a bit of his outlook on life.
Two weeks before George passed, we lost John Linebaugh, another longtime friend. John achieved international fame as a gunsmith/ innovator mostly from being self-taught. George, if memory serves, moved here from Michigan, where, I believe, he’d been trained as a tool and die maker. Or so I was told. Regardless, if it had moving parts, no matter how complex, George could look at it, figure out the problem and come up with a fix. Didn’t seem to matter what it was, he had a mechanical mind without peer. He was just that good. Linebaugh told me once that he credited George, his mentor, with a great deal of his success.
I first met George at the old Green Gables restaurant. A group of us guys would meet there for coffee in the mornings and be served by none other than his wife Marge. She still called him “Red” back then despite George being as bald as a baby’s behind. He was painting houses and she was waiting tables. The lady was good and skilled at extracting maximum tips from the tourists.
When she moved to the Holiday Inn restaurant, our little group followed and stayed there until a few years later when her aneurysm problem forced her to quit. After that and some problems at the Holiday with new management, we moved our regular morning watering hole to the Irma. That was well over 30 years ago and we are still there, sort of -- there’s not many of us old dudes left.
George and Bob, but mostly George, were the ones who weaned me off my trusty old .357 Magnum Ruger Blackhawk that I’d carried through a million miles of Montana’s outback and killed several deer and assorted other critters with. George replaced it by building me a hot rod .45 Colts chambered revolver on an old three screw, Ruger .30 carbine frame. It had a four inch Wilson slow twist barrel and a cylinder rechambered for the .45 Colts cartridge with proper sized chamber throats. The revolver had a polished action with a beautiful trigger, great sights for me anyway, and was timed perfectly. It shot, with a full house load, a 300 grain cast bullet at 1460 fps and was dead accurate.
The dang thing was fairly small and real handy, although it bellowed like a love struck Angus bull and kicked like a Missouri mule, I loved it, carried it everywhere and it saved my bacon several times. I shot it so much that George had to rebuild it once and, much later, John rebuilt it for me after I’d plumb wore it out again.
Truth be told, it took awhile to get used to it, and it still caught me by surprise on occasion. I killed elk, bear, badger, deer, antelope, feral goats, wild boar hogs, feral sheep and sundry other critters with it.
As far as George being a good shot, one time when George was carrying an older .45 Colts SA revolver that he’d rebuilt, rebarreling it with an 8-inch barrel, I watched as, on my challenge, he shot the head off a domestic duck swimming around in a farm pool from over 200 yards away. Shooting unsupported off-hand with one hand! He could not only repair and rebuild guns, he could shoot them too. When Bob Edgar would inadvertently blow the top strap out of one of his prize Colt’s revolvers, George would repair it and only the best expert could tell it had been put back together.
I took an old Iver-Johnson top break 38 S&W over to him once and asked him to fix it. The fix was simple, but he refused. When I asked him why, he told me that he long ago stopped fixing the cheap crap that some guns were, because when you fix a piece of crap, you still have a piece of crap.
And usually, when it breaks again, which it will, the customer blames the gunsmith and tells everybody about it. And yet, on one occasion, he made a spring for one of my cap and ball.
George could be a bit of a rascal, especially around the ladies. That was just George. One last story: George, Bob and I had gone together over to the pre-Christmas gun show in Bozeman. It was a nasty ride, even in my big Mercury Gran Marquis. George, being a bit of a backseat driver, occasionally asked me to slow down or made some other comment about when I should pass other traffic and like that. I suffered in silence through his contributions, but it was trying my patience. After the show, we were coming back over Bozeman Pass, which was a tad icy, when apparently Bob was losing patience and asked him if he wanted to drive. George declined and things were quiet for the remainder of the trip.
I remember that day clearly because, for as long as I knew him, other than his wife Marge, I’d never seen anyone shut George down. He always had a comeback. Not that day or the days after Marge passed. But the worst I think I ever saw him down was after he lost his only grandson when the lad died way too young. That hit him hard. It took awhile before he regained his equilibrium.
Unfortunately, he spent the last couple of years in a rest home before he left us. And I’m getting tired of saying this about my friends, but I miss him.
