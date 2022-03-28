Cody and Riley Arena are on tap to host the biggest figure skating competition the venue has ever seen, and on Sunday afternoon members of the Cody Figure Skating Club wrapped up the spring season with a final performance before taking the spotlight next month.
The 2022 Cody Spring Classic/Wyoming State Games will feature 115 skaters from all over the West, an even bigger draw from last year in which Cody hosted nearly 100 skaters in a record-breaking competition.
“Everyone is pretty excited. It’s going to be huge,” Cody Figure Skating Club President Brandi Hecker said. “Last year we had a record number at 98. We figured it was because of Covid and we were the only competition in the region.”
This year, however, surrounding clubs have hosted a number of events, but that hasn’t stopped skaters from Montana, Colorado, Idaho and as far away as California being ready to lace up their skates and compete in this year’s Cowboy State Games.
Sunday’s Celebrate Skate was a chance for the local club to get in front of a live crowd and perfect their routines for the state games.
A barrage of skaters entertained the crowd with a few show-stopping performances and gave a little insight as to what is in store for the games.
“I probably won’t be ready,” Jenny Lord chuckled as she explained the lead up to the competition. “I have a bunch of hard jumps one after the other, so it’s kind of hard to land them all.”
Lord landed them all and proved she may be one of the front runners in her division this year.
Midway through the show, Crystal Smith and Miriam Horton went a bit nostalgic, bringing out their inner Austin Powers for one of the most entertaining performances of the day, putting there own spin on Soul Bosanova.
Evelyn Owens, a 5-year-old who has only been on figure skates for a couple of years, brought her love of Pokemon to the arena and left it all on the ice.
She will showcase her skills in three performances for the state games including Pokemon, “The Circle of Life” from The Lion King and a mystery song yet to be announced.
“I like Pokemon Trainers,” a focused Owens said. “I like opening Pokemon cards.”
If 10-year-old Alison Ivie brings the kind of energy to the state games she did on Sunday, there is no telling how far she can go.
Ivie brought the house down as she owned the ice performing a routine to the Conga.
“I’m not sure where my energy comes from,” Ivie said. “I will do that one and one other one at the state games.”
The creativity on display is something fans may not want to miss in the next few weeks.
From cowgirls to an impressive makeup and costume inspired by Beetlejuice from Jolene Anderson, there is no telling what might show up from surrounding states.
All 17 skaters who performed on Sunday will compete in the state games, and with so many competitors arriving, Hecker and the rest of the skate club are reaching out for volunteers to help keep things flowing smoothly.
“This is the biggest state games we have ever hosted,” Hecker said. “We need ice monitors who help the competitors on and off the ice. We need help in accounting, with data entry, at the registration desk and handing out medals. It’s a lot to put together.”
Riley Arena will host the state games April 8-10.
Anyone interested in volunteering can visit codyfigureskating.com and email Hecker about opportunities.
And for Lord it’s another chance to enjoy and explore the sport she has grown to love.
“I have fallen too many times, millions,” Lord said. “You just try to have fun, that’s the only way you can keep doing it. And get right back up and shake it off, unless you break something.”
