With a large crop of throwers, and a throng of runners and jumpers leading the way, the Cody boys look to make an improvement in outdoor track this season.
“The throwers are still relatively young, but they are doing well for how young they are,” coach Bret Engdahl said.”We’ve got the biggest team we’ve had in a while. We have over 80 kids out for the team.”
Before meets begin, there is still time to practice: the first meet of the season is April 2 at the Buffalo Invite.
Few, if any, athletes in the state had a better finish than Luke Talich did as a sophomore for the Broncs.
Talich ended up second in a photo-finish in the 100 meter, third in the 200 meter in another tight race, was part of a fifth-place 4x100-meter relay team and cleared 22-feet, 4.75-inches in the long jump, good enough for another silver finish.
“I think the team is looking super strong this year,” Talich said. “I think I will pretty much be doing the same events, or whatever the coaches tell me to do for the week.”
Speaking of super strong, a deep field of Broncs throwers will take center stage at this year’s meets.
Senior Jonny Williams brings state experience to for the Broncs.
“I not only want to make it to state in both shot and discus, but be competitive in both events,” Williams said. “I already hit my outdoor personal record during indoor track, so it’s looking up.”
There may be a reason the throwing events are gaining so much traction on the field.
“There is nothing like the throwing community,” Williams said. “I’ve never seen a sports community where every single competitor is cheering you on. I think it’s great there are so many throwers coming out this year.”
Sophomore Dillon Brost was one of only two freshmen last year who cleared the bar at the state meet in pole vault, and he is expected to make some strides this season.
“Robby Porter qualified for state in the high jump,” Engdahl said. “In a handful of practices he looks longer and stronger, and Blake Beardall is really coming along.”
Graidin Arnold had a strong showing as a sophomore in the hurdles.
“Graidin will be exciting to watch,” Engdahl said. “And Drew Trotter missed last year with shoulder surgery. Both are really good hurdlers.”
Senior Nathan Wilson is coming off a third-place state finish in indoor track in the 400 meter. He also broke the school record in the 200.
“We don’t open up competition until April 2, so there ought to be some good things happening before then,” Engdahl said.
