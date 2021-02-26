Nine of the 11 Cody wrestlers competing at the 3A State Championships made it to the medal rounds on Friday in Casper.
The Broncs finished sixth out of 17 teams. Star Valley took first, Douglas second and Worland third.
Jackson Wood earned the top finish of the tournament for Cody, taking second to Luke Goncalves of Worland at 160 pounds.
The Broncs had three wrestlers in the third-place match. Keaton Stone (182) defeated Mark Walker of Mountain View, while Brady Deming (152) and Grayson Beaudrie (170) both finished fourth.
Ty Peterson and Taylor Baggs faced each other in the fifth-place match at 106 pounds, with Peterson coming out on top.
Finishing sixth was Dylan Campbell (152), Collin Lindemann (182) and Danny Becker (285).
3A State Wrestling Championships
106 pounds
Taylor Baggs defeated Nate Balderas (POW) in 1:19; defeated Blain Johnson (DOU) in 3:22, lost to Kazen Siler (LYM) in 3:26; lost to Balderas (POW) in 3:34; lost to Peterson (COD).
Ty Peterson defeated Coaltyn Laird (LAN) in 5:46; defeated Adrian Trujillo (RAW) 15-0; lost to Kale Knezovich (GRV) in 4:44; lost to Bridger Smith (STV) 7-4; defeated Baggs (COD).
132 pounds
Trenton Hubbs lost to Ezra Archuleta (RAW) 13-4; lost to Jaxxson Gomez (GRV) in 2:33.
152 pounds
Brady Deming defeated Chevy Fackrell (COD) 5-4; defeated Aaron Carver (WOR) in 5:23; lost to Hazen Child (STV) in 2:48; defeated Campbell (COD) in 1:50; lost to Zach Weipert (GRV) in 1:28.
Dylan Campbell defeated Jacob Prell (NEUP) in 3:37; lost to Seth Horton (POW) in 1:58; defeated Merced Jordan-Silva (POW) in 1:56; defeated Fackrell (LYM) in 3:23; lost to Deming in 1:50; lost to Josh Smith (RAW) 10-0.
160 pounds
Jackson Wood defeated Tucker Kelly (PIN) in 3:00; defeated Cross Hernandez (WHE) in 3:13; defeated Joseph Thompson (STV) in 3:43; lost to Luke Goncalves (WOR) in :24.
170 pounds
Grayson Beaudrie defeated Tagr Holmes ((BPB) in :40; defeated Harrison Hoopes (STV) in 1:25; lost to Tray Hyatt (RIV) in 3:34; defeated Jace Skovgard (BUF) in 2:54; lost to Kagan Lenzen (DOU) in 4:55.
182 pounds
Keaton Stone defeated Taggart Heward (STV) in 1:46; defeated Karson Lamb (POW) in 1:29; lost to Zachary Patterson (STV) in 1:38; defeated Lindemann (COD) in 1:00; defeated Mark Walker (MTV) 13-5.
Collin Lindemann defeated Caleb Hyche (WHE) in 1:38, lost to Jack Sweeney (LAN) in 1:12; defeated Cody Winslow (BPB) in 3:35; defeated Koby Case (DOU) in injury default; lost to Stone COD) in 1:00; lost to Ralph Moreno (WOR) 8-2.
220 pounds
Jonas Mickelson lost to Zaryc Prosser (RIV) in 2:27; defeated Trever Condors (MTV) 12-0; defeated Weston Simianer (NEUP) 11-6; lost to Kolby Parker (DOU) 2:21.
285 pounds
Danny Becker had first round bye; lost to Kyle Logar (DOU) 4:59; defeated Nevan McDonald (POW) in :32; defeated Cale Haws (BPB) in 2:35; lost to Cody Cunningham (LAN) 10-1; lost to Koby Tigner (WOR) 7-0.
