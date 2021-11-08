It was the type of game the Wyoming Cowboys have wanted to play all season long- a game where they got a lead, were able to run the ball successfully and have their defense force turnovers and limit scoring opportunities. In the end, Wyoming came away with a 31-17 home victory over rival Colorado State in the 113th edition of the Border War.
Wyoming’s win improved its record to 5-4 on the season and 1-4 in the Mountain West.
