After a last-minute, last-chance qualifier Tuesday night at the Cody Rec Center, the Cody Fillies will focus their attention on the 3A State Swimming and Diving Championships on Thursday and Friday in Gillette.
The Fillies will send seven swimmers and a pair of divers to Gillette, and look primed to excel in a number of events.
Junior standout Tara Joyce leads the state with the best times in several events and is the prohibitive favorite in her two events.
She swam and won the 100 and 200 free at the 3A conference meet last week.
She will also be a part of a pair of strong relay teams.
“We have a good shot at strong finishes in the 200 free and 400 free relays,” coach Emily Swett said. “Paige Bower I think will have a strong showing in the 500 free as well.”
Hailey Holeman and Skye Wartman will represent the Fillies on the diving board.
“Hailey finished the meet Tuesday night with some really good dives,” Swett said.
The Fillies left on Wednesday for Gillette. Prelims will be held on Thursday. Finals will be held on Friday.
Cody state qualifiers include swimmers, Tara Joyce, Bower, Kelsey Pomajzl, Greta Morgenweck, Kelly Joyce, Mahayla Allred and Elle Ortner, and divers Holeman and Wartman.
