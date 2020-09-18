An action-packed day of the North Regional Tennis Tournament saw two Cody tennis teams advance to the championship round tomorrow.
The Fillies No. 2 doubles pairing of Hudson Selk and Sage Crofts battled hard throughout the day, taking down Thunder Basin and Sheridan﹘a team which beat the Filly duo in straight sets three weeks ago﹘to get a shot at the regional crown. They’ll play Kelly Walsh in the final.
The Broncs No. 3 doubles pairing of Neil Markert and T.J. Smith continued their unbeaten season, beating Natrona County in straight sets before fighting for a hard-won three-set victory against Kelly Walsh to get their opportunity to win the tournament at their position. They’ll play Sheridan in the final.
Both will play for the championship at Powell High School. As they both play toward the end of the tournament, the precise start time for their matches is impossible to know. First serve on Day 2 is at 8:00 a.m.
Those were the only teams for Cody to win both matches, but all other Cody tennis players remain in the hunt for third place at regionals.
Day 1 Results
Fillies
Round 1
No. 1 Singles: Raegen Staggs (5-6) vs. Ella Laird (Sheridan), 1-6, 4-6
No. 2 Singles: Anna Brenner (6-5) vs. Sami Cole (Powell), 6-2, 7-6
No. 1 Doubles: Ash Staggs/Soffy Anderson (9-2) vs. Sam Fairbanks/Anna Revill (Jackson Hole), 5-7, 6-4, 6-4
No. 2 Doubles: Hudson Selk/Sage Crofts (7-2) vs. Katie Bruse/Brook Kendrick (Thunder Basin), 6-3, 6-3
No. 3 Doubles: Tashi Mathuin/Sarah André (7-4) vs. Lila Asay/Kaili Wisniewski (Powell), 6-3, 6-1
Round 2
No. 1 Singles: R. Staggs (6-6) vs. Ashley Dunkerly (Powell), 5-7, 6-1, 6-0
No. 2 Singles: Brenner (6-6) vs. Lily Putnam (Kelly Walsh), 2-6, 5-7
No. 1 Doubles: A. Staggs/Anderson (9-3) vs. Gabriella Blumberg/Avery Strand (Kelly Walsh), 1-6, 6-4, 6-7 (2-7)
No. 2 Doubles: Selk/Crofts (8-2) vs. Samantha Dillon/Laurin Jensen (Sheridan), 7-6, 7-6
No. 3 Doubles: Mathuin/André (7-5) vs. Gillian Mitzel/Allison Ligocki (Sheridan) 6-7, 2-6
Broncs
Round 1
No. 1 Singles: Cody Champlin (5-6) vs. Reed Rabon (Sheridan), 1-6, 1-6
No. 2 Singles: C.J. Dominick (8-3) vs. Carson Hanson (Thunder Basin), 6-2, 4-6, 6-7
No. 1 Doubles: Solomon Stewart/Hayden DeMaranville (8-3) vs. Joel Klassen/Mason Miller (Thunder Basin), 7-6, 7-6
No. 2 Doubles: Tristan Dollard/Mitchell Schwab (7-4) vs. Henry Wolfe/Hayden Clark (Jackson Hole), 3-6, 6-3, 6-4
No. 3 Doubles: Neil Markert/T.J. Smith (6-0) vs. William Neumiller/Cruz Garcia (Natrona County), 6-0, 6-0
Round 2
No. 1 Singles: Champlin (6-6) vs. Max Radosevich (Natrona County), 6-0, 6-0
No. 2 Singles: Dominick (9-3) vs. Peter Jost (Sheridan), 6-4, 6-1
No. 1 Doubles: Stewart/DeMaranville (8-4) vs. Jefferson Neary/Austin Robertson (Campbell County), 2-6, 0-6
No. 2 Doubles: Dollard/Schwab (7-5) vs. Parker Phillips/Alex Yakel (Kelly Walsh), 3-6, 3-6
No. 3 Doubles: Markert/Smith (7-0) vs. Treydon Ward/Colten Atkinson (Kelly Walsh), 4-6, 6-1, 6-2
