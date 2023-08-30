One of the biggest accomplishments for a recreational golfer is to pencil in two strokes on a Par-5 hole.A comparable feat, in local government is being named the Mayor —  and now maybe this person is a slayer of local golf as current Mayor Matt Hall etched his way in Olive Glenn’s record books. Hall tee’d up on Hole No. 4 during the Olive Glenn Club championship on Aug. 20 and the rest is now history. Hall recorded a rare Albatross on the Par-5, 471-yard hole (white tees from the men’s box),  finding the bottom of the cup from about 170-175 yards out with his 8-iron after hitting a solid stroke with his driver. In golf Layman’s terms, an Albatross is a two-stroke score on a Par-5, otherwise know as a double-eagle.

