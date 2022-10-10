The feel of fall has been in the air for the past week and I have to say it feels good to have the hot weather from the summer behind us until next June or July.
When looking back over the summer months, who could have foreseen the amount and fury of the rains that fell in Cody and the surrounding Yellowstone ecosystem? The greatest impact from the “great flood” in June was most evident on the Clarks Fork of the Yellowstone from its beginning near Cooke City all the way down river to its outflow at the mouth of the Wild and Scenic River canyon area. Only time will heal that river’s insect population and its once famous trout fishery.
It seemed like all our rivers and streams draining the eastern side of the Absaroka Mountains were the color and consistency of mud more often than they ran clear. The devastation from the continual flooding events erased most of the late season insect hatches many of us were looking forward to after the Labor Day weekend.
The lower Shoshone never did run clear after mid-June and is still carrying a good amount of sediment. Now that the irrigation waters and flows are being pinched off to hold water in Buffalo Bill for next year’s irrigation season, maybe anglers can enjoy clear water through the fall, winter and early spring months on our local tailwater trout fishery.
Frosty nights and mild daytime highs have dropped water temperatures in our lakes and reservoirs into the 50s. The colder water temps also mean we anglers will be wearing waders again to keep from getting hypothermia. Wet wading without waders can be fun and even comfortable as long as the day time temps are in the 80s and 90s, but not so much so when the water is so cold that feet and lower extremities go numb.
I can testify that I was very glad I had chest waders on while fishing the upper North Fork and the Yellowstone River near LeHardy Rapids last week. Water temps were in the high 40s and the chill was evident as soon as my friend and I waded past our kneecaps.
While trout might be comfortable swimming in those temps, I will again testify I most certainly appreciate breathable waders and the modern clothing technology that is lightweight yet warm and cozy.
We have a moderately warm few days ahead of us for the next week or so. Rivers and streams will remain clear and fishing good to excellent from now until ice forms on the Shoshone, Greybull, Wood and upper Clarks Fork. Good water conditions are a great way to close out the freestone fishing we have here in the Cody region. As mentioned earlier, some of the fall insect hatches just have not shown up due to the scouring and rearranging of river and stream channels caused by the heavy flooding in June.
Trout will still rise to eat purple, gold and olive Chubby Chucks, peach, yellow or salmon grasshoppers, parachute Adams or parachute Purple Haze and fall caddis dry fly patterns once the waters warm a bit. Bead headed nymphs, soft hackles and streamers are good choices if you choose to fish below the surface.
East and West Newton have been fishing better and better as the trout fatten up for the winter months. Luce and Hogan trout behavior should also be improving now that temps are going down. Anglers can still expect to get the trout to eat terrestrial fly patterns on the surface. Midges and Callibaetis mayflies are also active for top water fun midday. Bead head midge pupae, scuds, sowbugs, balanced leeches and aquatic worms are good sub-surface fly patterns to use at these popular lakes.
