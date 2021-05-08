The Cody girls soccer team earned a pair of wins during the weekend, defeating Lyman 9-0 and Mountain View 4-0.
Six Fillies scored Friday against the Eagles. Autumn Wilson scored two in the first half, as did Allie Broussard and Ally Boysen. Aspen Kalkowski also had one to make it 7-0 at the half.
In the second, Jessa Lynn had a goal, as did Molly Hays.
Saturday the Fillies defeated Mountain View. Torrie Schutzman scored once in the first half to give Cody a 1-0 lead at the half. Schutzman scored again in the second, as did Broussard and Boysen.
