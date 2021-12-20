Tuesday may be the first day of winter, but the viruses that the season brings with it struck early in high schools all over the state as a number of sporting events were forced to reschedule over the weekend.
Last Thursday’s home wrestling dual with Lander was canceled before the Broncs could host their first home event of the year.
The Cody boys were forced to cancel their basketball games at Powell on Friday night and home against Sheridan on Saturday.
The Sheridan girls couldn’t make the trip to Cody on Saturday either due to illness.
“The boys basketball games with Powell have been rescheduled for Jan. 6 at Powell,” Cody High School Activities Director Tony Hult said. “The JV game will begin at 4 p.m. and the varsity game will begin at 5:30 p.m.”
Lander will now visit Cody for its wrestling dual at 5 p.m. Jan. 4.
Neither basketball game against Sheridan had been rescheduled as of Monday. Those times and dates will be announced when they become available.
Most teams around the state will be idle for the Christmas break and resume action after the new year begins.
The dual against Lander will be the Broncs wrestlers’ first action after the break.
The Fillies and Broncs basketball teams will head to Worland on Jan. 4.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.