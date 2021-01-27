The Meeteetse girls basketball squad was busy in the last week, playing three games, including its first conference matchup of the season.
Meeteetse 34, Cody JV 33
After a barnstorming first half, the Meeteetse girls held on against the Cody JV on Jan. 21, 34-33 in Cody.
The Lady ’Horns (5-5, 1-0 conference) had the hot hand from the opening toss, sinking buckets and playing stifling defense against the Fillies. Meeteetse ran out to a 22-7 lead at halftime, but it didn’t last.
In the third quarter, coach Ernie May opted to give his starters some rest and gave his second unit some game time coming out of the halftime break. The Fillies got into a rhythm against the Lady ’Horns bench, making a big run in the third period to put pressure on Meeteetse
Their momentum carried into the fourth and the dominant first half from the Meeteetse starters was replaced by a chippy, grind-it-out slog. The starters came back in to close out the game.
Senior Samantha May made a few critical plays for the Lady ’Horns, nabbing key steals and hitting a pair of free throws to secure the victory with just seconds left.
May led Meeteetse with 12 points and three steals. Fellow senior Lexi Allen tallied nine points, five rebounds and two blocks.
Meeteetse 39, Ten Sleep 23
Meeteetse opened conference play against Ten Sleep (5-2, 1-1 conference) last Friday. They picked up the victory on the strong play of Samantha May, beating the Pioneers 39-23 Friday to get their first conference win.
“Against Ten Sleep, she was all over the court,” coach Ernie May said. “She was stealing balls, leading the break, finishing the break. It was one of the best games I’ve seen her play.”
May nearly got a rare achievement with a five-by-five (five points, five rebounds, five assists, five steals, five blocks), falling short only with assists, logging just one in the game.
May (21 points, nine rebounds, one assist, five steals, five blocks), by herself scored nearly as many points as the entire Pioneers team. Despite it being a breakout game, she said she’s just trying to get better.
“I’ve just been focusing on improving every day in practice,” she said. “The team has been improving every day and it has been showing in our games.”
May’s twin sister Abigale and Allen played key supporting roles. Abigale May had six points, 10 rebounds and a block, while Allen had eight points on 4-for-4 and added four rebounds.
Samantha May said her team’s offense ran the best it ever had in the game against the Pioneers, who came in with the second-best defense in 1A. The Lady ’Horns posted their second-best team shooting percentage of the season.
Defensively, the Lady ’Horns put on their best performance of the season, holding the Pioneers to just 14% shooting from the field and the fewest points they have allowed all year.
“We played three defenses against them in addition to full-court man,” coach May said. “The girls really did well.”
Powell JV 39, Meeteetse 35
In a rematch from the week before, the Lady ’Horns invited the Powell JV squad to Meeteetse on Monday to make up for a missed game earlier in the season. Meeteetse fell 39-35.
Abigale and Samantha May led the way with 11 and nine points, respectively. Junior Delanie Salzman notched eight points in the loss. Allen notched a career-high seven steals.
Coach May called the loss “frustrating,” but said it was a good experience for his team to learn from as conference play begins. May said playing against these larger schools to start the season has been a boon, giving the Lady ’Horns much-needed time on the court against bigger, physical teams.
“It provides us with a physicality that we’re not used to playing against,” he said. “Our big goal when we met in March to do the schedules was to find bigger schools and be playing the best competition.”
Meeteetse will be in action on Friday when they travel to Burlington (5-2, 1-0 conference). Tipoff is at 5:30 p.m. The team follows that up with a noon game in Dubois Saturday (0-7, 0-2 conference).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.