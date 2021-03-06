The Cody Alpine ski team finished out its season on a strong note as both girls and boys teams used a consistent attack to finish second at the state championships at Snow King Mountain Resort in Jackson on Saturday.
It was the first time since 2018 that both teams took at least second at state.
A number of of Broncs and Fillies also earned All-State honors.
Nicole Wagler and David Reed highlighted this effort, as both finishing in the top-10 of Saturday's slalom race helped secure them first team All-State honors.
Sterling Banks proved its not how you start but how you finish.
Banks capped off his red hot finish to the season with a fourth place in slalom for his fourth consecutive top-five finish after taking fifth in giant slalom Friday. Thanks to his Saturday finish, Banks was able to clinch a second-team All-State honor despite struggling through the first half of the season and being demoted to JV.
Allie Broussard took fourth in slalom as well, while Catherine Lovera took a career-best sixth in that race.
Freshman Logan Ross possibly had the best underdog performance from the races. After senior starter James Davis went down with an injury last weekend, Ross was called on at state to fill his spot. Ross answered the call and then some, taking eighth in both slalom and GS.
Wagler finished out her high school career with her third first team and fourth All-State honor after taking eighth in slalom.
Reed, who got his second All-State honor, took 10th on Saturday.
Aspen Kalkowski and Lovera earned second team All-State for the Fillies.
Maddox Growney, Jasper Crofts and Davis earned honorable mention.
Stay tuned for more details.
