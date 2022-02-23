The Cody Broncs and Fillies wrap up the regular season at home on Saturday when they host Riverton.
Seniors for the Broncs and Fillies will be recognized before the games as they play for the final time in front of the home crowd.
Izzy Radakovich is the lone senior for the Fillies, while Mitchell Schwab and Blake Beardall will say goodbye for the Broncs.
Tipoff for the Fillies is set for 3 p.m. on Saturday with the boys set for a 4:30 p.m. start.
The Fillies beat the Lady Wolverines 68-28 last month in Riverton.
The No. 2 ranked Fillies bring a perfect 18-0 overall record into the contest and are 9-0 in conference play.
Cheyenne East is the only other undefeated team in the state at 21-0 overall, 9-0 in conference play.
The Broncs enter the game with a record of 6-12 overall, 4-5 in conference play.
The Broncs narrowly lost to the Wolverines last month in Riverton 46-42.
Riverton is in first place in the 4A West with a record of 15-5 overall and 9-0 in conference play.
