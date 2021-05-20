The Cody Filly softball team had a tough start to the state tournament in their first meeting with a team outside their conference on Thursday evening, falling 12-3 to Campbell County.
No. 2 seed Cody spotted No. 3 seed Campbell a 7-0 lead through the first two innings they could not climb back from.
The Fillies (11-4, 7-3 West) did score three runs in the fourth off a two-run double and steal home from Emily Egger to pull within four runs. Ellie Ungrund and Ava Meier also got on base after, but the Camels (14-7, 8-4 East) collected a third out before the Fillies could score any more.
Cody’s offense went silent from here on out, only getting one more hit for the remainder of the game.
Egger and Ava Wollschlager led the Fillies at the plate going 2-for-3.
Cody committed seven errors in the field.
Ungrund allowed 10 hits and seven earned runs and threw three strikeouts in five innings of work pitching. Violet Wollschlager made her first appearance of the year on the mound, delivering two strikeouts and giving up two earned runs in two innings of work.
Cody will bump down to the loser’s bracket for their next game at noon Friday against No. 4 seed Rock Springs (6-8, 5-5 West) at the Energy Capital Sports Complex in Gillette. Cody beat the Tigers by large margins in both games they played this year.
Not a single member of the West conference won their first round games on Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.