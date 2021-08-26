Last year’s second-place finish is the best any Cody swim team has done at state since at least 1973, the first year listed in the Wyoming High School Activities Association web archives.
While they have lost several strong contributors, the Fillies hope to use this year as an opportunity to rebuild.
“We’re looking at a very different team this year than we did last year,” coach Emily Swett said.
She thinks the exciting part is that it opens up new opportunities for her current roster.
Led by now junior Tara Joyce, the Fillies raced their way to top-three finishes in seven events during the finals. Joyce won both the 200 and 500 freestyle, and swam the anchor leg of the state champion 400-free relay team.
Joyce was also nominated for the USA Today High School Sports Award, highlighting her athletic ability and work ethic.
“There are so many that swim competitively just very, very well,” Joyce said. “Honestly, I was lucky to be chosen out of that group, because all of those girls have phenomenal form, they’re great at swimming, they have drive.”
Her coach, on the other hand, is clearly grateful for her ability.
“She is definitely an integral part of our team,” Swett said.
Swett has been the coach of the CKATs swim team the last four seasons. This will be her second year as head coach. She recently earned her master’s degree in youth leadership development and is working toward her doctorate degree in the same field.
Other state competitors back include Joy Woods, Paige Bower, Adrian Wood, Kelsey Pomajzl, Mahayla Allred and Kelly Joyce.
Bower, a senior is just excited to be with her teammates.
“I’m going into it more positive than I’ve been in awhile,” Bower said. “We have a lot of good swimmers this year.”
She recognizes that there is always more to learn and room to build on past success.
“I want to improve on my 500, which is my best event,” Bower said. “I’m willing to really push myself to get where I want to be.”
Bower hopes that the community rallies around the team and gives them the support they deserve.
“We’re set up to break more records in the relay and just break more records,” she said.
The Fillies open the season in Lander this weekend. They then host Riverton and Worland at 5 p.m. on Sept. 2 and the Terry Bartlett Invite on Sept. 3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.