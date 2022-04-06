Yellowstone Park recently announced that bison trapping has started again near the Park’s northern border, meaning efforts to cull the population back to the Park’s carrying capacity has begun for another year. Trapping started at the Stephens Creek administrative area. The big shaggies are captured at the corral near Gardiner as they pass beyond the Park boundaries in their annual migration. Then the Park either has the bison slaughtered or, if pure of blood and free of disease, some bison are kept in quarantine before being given to various reservations.
It wasn’t that long ago, around 1900 I think, that some authorities claimed that the only remaining herd of pure blooded bison was down to 33 animals. All of those were in the Park. Others, perhaps more knowledgeable and obviously less vocal, claimed that several remanent herds still wandered deep in the park’s interior and the actual number was closer to 1,000 head. Regardless, 1,000 pure blooded buff down from several million (some estimated the pre-1840 herds at a combined number of over 140 million animals) is still cause for concern.
I’ve read that, at present, most of the semi-domesticated bison in ranchers herds, carry a bit of domestic cattle DNA. Some of that is courtesy of an old buffalo hunter from back in the 1880s, so I’ve read. I believe he was referred to as “Buffalo Jones” and a former buffalo hide hunter himself. However, when he saw how fast the herds were shrinking from the resulting carnage of the hide trade, he decided to preserve the species if possible and captured a small herd of calves. According to the story, while surmising what to do with his livestock, he decided to try to cross the buff with his cows, breed undetermined, but probably descended from wild longhorns.
Didn’t work right away, but eventually, the hybrid crosses were a success and his “Catalos” or “Beefaloes” began to propagate on their own. After several years, decades even, others took up the project and from that, we arrived eventually where we are now, again with hundreds of herds under fence and several million bison with various breeds of cattle DNA of varying amounts in their background.
For all intents and purposes, these are the bison we see in semi-domesticated herds. Except for restocking the reservation herds, (where only pure blooded bison are allowed), the hybrids are easier to breed and easier to keep under fences. The hybrids apparently compete with domestic cattle quite efficiently. Or so my research has indicated. What I know for sure and for certain is that they eat real good.
Around the middle of last January, since the snow had left and the sun was out, Sandi and I decided to wander over behind Meeteetse for an afternoon drive. Other than killing rogue rocks out in Oregon Basin, wildlife drives are about our only recreation these days. We wound up heading up the Wood River road, over by Mike May’s Antler Ranch, admiring his captive bison herd. We knew the bison were there from previous trips, but had no idea of the magnitude of this operation. There were what appeared to be uncountable numbers of bulls, cows and calves behind the electric fences.
Those critters were spread out 1/2 mile on both sides of the road from before the first highway bridge all the way down to and past the second bridge by the sharp curve and beyond. For miles. In spots it was simply a living mass of chocolate brown moving across the landscape. We watched as literally hundreds of bison poured down off the tops of the gently rounded grass covered buttes in the distance, their rich brown coats contrasting with the ripe golden hues of cured pasture grass as they headed down to the river in what seemed like uncountable numbers.
It must have been similar to what my great, great, grand uncle, mountain man Samual Barker, saw when he first arrived in the west, back in the mid 1800s. Or what my great, great grandfather, a Northern Cheyenne warrior, father and perhaps even a tribal patriarch, saw as he sat astride his favorite buffalo pony, the mustang standing belly deep in the golden prairie grasses bending in the soft summer prairie breeze watching as the valued tribal wealth peacefully grazed through the rich pastures that would eventually become South Dakota. Perhaps that feeling that stirs my soul whenever I see great herds of the big shaggies, comes from them, deeply imbedded in my DNA.
I’ve killed three bison for the freezer, but the last one was several years ago. I prefer to hunt my meat whenever possible. Like Crazy Horse, the famous Lakota Shaman and leader once said, “We are hunters all, until our last breath.” The last one I took with a single shot rolling block rifle in .50-70 caliber was a long yearling heifer and the cast bullet, at 450 grains, simply blew completely through her chest, destroying her heart on the way. It took two more shots though before she slumped to the prairie floor and lay there.
Even in death the others in the herd kept goring her trying to get her back on her feet. Both my son Greg and my 12-year-old grandson Cory were with me on that trip. Their presence on the long trip made the entire trip outstanding for me.
I’ve also killed a bison with my .45x2 1/10 Sharps before I had it rebarreled to .50x2 1/2. The original .45-70 barrel had been shot so much in competition that it was plumb wore out. I killed my biggest bull on a free range hunt with my George Conner built Ruger revolver chambered in .45 Colt. The 300-grain bullet at 1400 fps-plus hit the buff high between the eyes at about 80 yards, blew through the brain pan and lodged 30 inches down the neck, next to a vertebrae, breaking it. It was quite exciting after chasing, tracking, being charged twice and following the big shaggie across that frigid North Dakota prairie for over three hours. It was not exactly a penned hunt.
That bull was only a four-year-old but he weighed 1,560 pounds gutted and, compared to other adult bulls in the other herds, had a humongous skull and an outstanding set of horns. I’ve got his mounted head out in the shop, but if we wind up moving some day, I’ll have to sell it I guess.
Regardless, I’d purely love to add one more bison to my freezer, shooting it in fair chase, or for what these days has to settle for fair chase. If I had to list my favorite meats, in order they would be buffalo, moose and feral hogs. But time and circumstance change. Not asking anyone to feel sorry for me as an old friend once said, “we had our day,” but Sandi and I eat a lot more store bought beef, pork and yard birds these days instead of wild critters.
Not quite the same as killing our own food, but it is what it is.
