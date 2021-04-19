Fishing the same place all the time makes for a boring existence in my humble opinion.
I witness anglers fishing the same water over and over, day after day and wonder why. In some cases it is a river, at other times it is a lake.
The reasons for doing so are many, I am sure. It could be because familiarity breeds success. Other reasons can be due to safety; the rivers are too swift, or too deep, for instance. Or, it can be due to difficulty of access where age or physical condition has interrupted the ability to move and go like an angler could and did at some point in the past.
Personally speaking, the need to explore and learn different water environments has been in my blood since my father first took my mother, infant brother and me on our first camping trip as a then four-person family high into the Sierra Nevada Mountains (Inyo National Forest) in 1954, where the high mountain streams ran clear and cold all summer and cascaded into the Little Kern or the main stem of the Kern River above Johnsondale, Calif., a logging community at the edge of a vast wilderness of huge pine trees, aspen, impenetrable manzanita, mountain laurel, oaks and willows. Thankfully, we only had to contend with rattlesnakes. Grizzly bears had been eradicated in that area by the start of the 20th century.
Rainbow trout seemed to be everywhere in those streams back at that time and I spent far too much time not catching a trout at 5 years of age. Since there were few roads other than those made to extract logs, access was difficult and tent camping was the norm until the early 1960s. The lack of access is what my dad desired and preferred. He was gracious enough to let me tag along and pepper – aka pester – him with a million questions as we hiked the mountains and explored stream after stream not complicated by other anglers. Dad is also whom I blame for my desire to leave civilization behind and go beyond the last person’s footsteps.
From that time until the present day, my wanderlust has taken me from those Sierra Mountains to locations literally around the globe as I tried to satisfy that wanderlust throughout the USA, Canada and other locales around the world. It would take days and maybe even weeks to recount and remember all the waters explored and fished as my urge to see what is on the other side of the mountains, or oceans, took me to those places.
It is not surprising, nor a coincidence, that I landed in Cody four decades ago and further increased my appetite for exploration on the more than 2,500 miles of trout water that exists within a few minutes, or hours, from what I am proud to call my “hometown” with a family of my own.
What I say next is not a complaint, because I truly think I have been blessed beyond measure to be able to chase fish here and yon for almost 60 years. However, some rivers and streams locally and not so local, for whatever the reason, seem to have gone unexplored despite promises to myself to go back and fish and explore more of what these rivers or streams promise to offer me.
The Wind River Canyon is one such place with which I have not become intimately familiar. Trust me, I have fished this short stretch of river that begins below Boysen Dam and ends at the Wedding of the Waters where it turns into the Bighorn River many times and each time I leave, I promise myself I will come back and fish another section. While it is certainly not off any beaten path, nor unfished by any stretch of the imagination in the 21st century, the river that flows by the highway continues to be a temptation since first wetting my waders there in October 1981.
Maybe it is because the Wind River lies on a reservation, maybe it is because of what I perceive as too many anglers, and maybe it is because I tell myself I have plenty of time left to climb down the steep and rugged banks of the river’s canyon any time I want. Maybe it is because I have had other distractions that keep me on the road without stopping as I drive farther to the North Platte, the upper Wind River near Dubois and more distant destinations such as the Green River below Fontanelle Dam, or Pyramid Lake in Nevada, or the Klamath River in northern California, or the Green River below Flaming Gorge Dam.
Who knows? Wanderlust is just that, a whimsy based on fantasy and oftentimes a need too deep a mystery to sit down and try to solve.
Whatever my excuse or philosophical reasons, I stopped resisting the temptation mid-March this year. From then until now, I have become ever more familiar with the riffles, rapids, large slow eddies and deep churning currents that give the Wind River its personality from the tunnels on the south end of the canyon to its marriage to the Bighorn River south of Thermopolis. I have shared this experience with a friend of mine who shares the same excitement for exploration as me. A friend that seems to have no fear when it comes to wading the river where it is safe to do so, or if an accidental slip plunges either of us into the river’s cold water to face the consequences of hypothermia, death, or both.
So far, the two of us have been able to survive and even laugh afterwards about our unexpected “adventures.” Thankfully, taking a plunge has only happened a couple of times.
During the past month or more, while the river flows have been down due to winter time releases from the dam, he and I have made it a point to forego all other waters and to fish virtually every mile of the canyon, which we have done. In that time, we have discovered the river definitely has its moods. When the canyon is dark and mysterious due to the lack of sunlight, or from a storm rolling off the Owl Creek Mountains, the water has an angry, oily appearance, and is as mean and grouchy as any old curmudgeon. On those days, the river is reluctant to give up even one trout to the net.
On other days, the river teases us like a lover with promises of more to come, but coyly and with little lust in the coyness, lets us catch a fish or two here and another fish or two there, but never does it yield more than a few. Then there are what can only be called epic days. Those are the days when the sun is high and bright and its springtime warmth penetrates deep into the canyon, lighting up the trout like Christmas tree lights as they eagerly snatch and grab whatever fly we present.
This is the joy of exploration, my friends. The rewards are often hard-earned but ever appreciated by me and my companions who climb those mountains, swim those rivers or boat those oceans, while all the time looking forward to the same expectations. It can truly be said there is agony in defeat and there is the thrill of victory when everything comes together. I believe the Wind River is one that requires more finessing by the two of us in order to say as anglers we truly know it intimately. My friend and I are already looking forward to the summer flows to see how the mood and attitude of the Wind River changes and treats us then. I truly hope some, if not all, of my readers can say “Amen” to the temptation of wanderlust. It keeps us young at heart.
