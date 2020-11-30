The Cody Middle School football teams wrapped up successful seasons last month.
Eighth grade
The A team finished with a 4-2 record, while the B team ended with two losses and a tie.
“The season for eighth-grade football went very well,” coach Jake Tuten said. “We had some new athletes move into the district, which added to an already strong group of athletes. Holden Bankert, linebacker, tight end and running back, and Javon McAlmond, wide receiver and defensive back, brought some added strength and speed. We had some injuries throughout, which moved players around, but the philosophy ‘next man up’ was proven by the team.”
Cody opened Sept. 10 with a 28-6 win over Lovell. Trey Smith had three rushing touchdowns and a rushing two-point conversion. Maddax Ball also had a two-point rushing conversion and Weston Neslon a pick-6 on defense.
Two days later the Broncs defeated Worland 44-8. Smith and Holden Bankert both had rushing touchdowns and Ball had a passing touchdown. The B team finished with a 0-0 tie.
Cody hosted Powell on Sept. 17 and lost 18-6. Grady McCarten scored on an outside run. The B team also lost 8-0.
Cody hosted Lander on Sept. 26 and won 44-21. Ball had two passing touchdowns, Smith had a touchdown run and passing touchdown and Owen Peterson had a rushing TD.
On Oct. 1 the Broncs traveled to Powell and lost 12-8. Smith had a rushing TD and Grady McCarten a two-point conversion. The B team also lost 14-8.
Cody closed out the season with a 44-8 win over Riverton on Oct. 10. Ball had two passing TDs and Smith had a rushing TD.
“This is one of the most coachable groups I have ever seen and they are always hungry to get out and play their best,” Tuten said. “If this group sticks together we should see some great success from them at the next level.”
Seventh grade
The A team finished undefeated and were conference champs while the B team had two wins and a tie.
“We had a solid group from top to bottom on the offensive and defensive line,” coach Joe Beaudrie said. “The team played better and better every outing. We look forward to next season.”
Cody defeated Lovell 18-6 on Sept. 10. Owen Monfeldt had two rushing TDs and Trent Bower one rushing TD.
On Sept. 12 the Broncs hosted Worland and won 34-26. Monfeldt had five rushing TDs, Evan Baker a two-point conversion run and Kannon Grant a two-point conversion run. The B team won 8-6. Zayden Cockrell finished with one TD and a two-point conversion run.
The Broncs defeated Powell 48-6 on Sept. 17. Monfeldt had two rushing TDs and a two-point conversion run. Landen Schulz had one rushing TD, one interception return for a TD and a two-point conversion run. Grant had one rushing TD and two two-point conversion runs, Baker had one rushing TD and a two-point conversion run and Zayden Cockrell a two-point conversion run.
The B team finished in a 6-6 tie. Porter Rau had one rushing TD.
Cody defeated Lander 26-14 on Sept. 26. Monfeldt had two rushing TDs, and one kickoff return for a TD. Baker had one rushing TD and Trent Bower a two-point conversion pass to Tyler Decker.
Cody traveled to Powell on Oct. 1 and won 38-6. Monfeldt had three TDs (two rushing, one kick return). Grant had one rushing TD and a two-point conversion run and Baker had two rushing TDs.
The B tean won 28-6. Rau had two TDs rushing and two two-point conversion runs, Zaden Cockrell had one TD run and a two-point conversion run, and Landen Schulz had one defensive strip for a TD.
The Broncs closed out the season with a 30-18 win at Riverton. Schulz and Baker each had one rushing TD, and Monfeldt had two rushing TDs and one kickoff return for a TD.
The B team won 8-6. Rau had a rushing TD and a two-point conversion.
“We are very proud of this group of boys,” Beaudrie said. “They were a lot of fun to work with. They challenged one another in practice everyday, and communicated well in games. They rooted for each other no matter who is in the game. We had several different instances during the season where key players were out due to injury, illness, or family emergencies and the next man up jumped right in and the team didn’t miss a beat.”
