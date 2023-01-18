It’s a scenario that plays out with almost everyone who has ever been an athlete.
Practicing their respective sports, they count down in their heads imaginary seconds on an invisible clock, pretending it’s a last-second shot they are taking to win a big game that they may or may never even get a chance to play in.
While that opportunity rarely arises, when it does, chances are the shot will not drop.
For Cody sophomore Evie McGonagle, however, she rose to the occasion on Saturday in a big ending to an incredible weekend of hockey.
With time winding down in the third period in Sheridan, McGonagle lit the lamp for her Team Wyoming All-Star squad in a tie game to make it a clean sweep against visiting Rushmore.
“Game two was pretty close. Every time we would score, they would score,” McGonagle said. “We were short-handed, had a player in the penalty box and the coach put me back in on defense. With 28 seconds left I picked up the puck from behind the net and took it all the way down and scored.”
The last-second shot won Team Wyoming the game 4-3, made it two wins in a row against the visiting team from Rapid City and secured the hat trick and third goal of the game for the standout from Cody.
“That’s actually never happened to me before,” McGonagle said. “And that’s probably the best team we have played so far.”
McGonagle, when she isn’t leading her Yellowstone Yeti girls 19U team to wins, hits the road with the Wyoming All-Star team, facing off against fellow standouts from around the region.
“It’s probably the best team we have had so far,” she said. “Most of the girls have been playing together for quite a while. I think we’ve been to four tournaments so far and we have been doing pretty well. I think we’ve split with pretty much every team we have played.”
Saturday, Team Wyoming beat Rushmore 4-3 thanks in part to McGonagle’s hat trick, the second win over the Thunder after taking them down 4-0 in game one.
McGonagle added a second period goal in that win as well to make it four goals in two games against Rushmore.
She is one of the most dominant players in the Wyoming Amateur Hockey League this season, racking up 40 goals in just 14 games so far for the hometown Yeti.
They host Sheridan, the top team in the league this weekend at Riley Arena.
“They haven’t lost a game all year,” McGonagle said. “We played them our first games of the season and lost to them once and tied them once. We are the only team to even tie them.”
Now, the days of just pretending to make the game-winning goal is over and it’s on to trying to win a state title for the Yeti.
“I pretend to take the final shot all the time,” she said. “And this is kind of a big weekend for sure.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.