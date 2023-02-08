After hanging with Burlington early, the Meeteetse boys basketball squad fell to the Huskies at home 62-47 on Saturday.
On Monday, Dubois made the trip to Meeteetse after their initial matchup was postponed, and the Rams escaped with a 50-48 win to drop the ’Horns to 8-9 overall and 2-3 in conference play.
The ’Horns got off to a hot start against the Huskies on Saturday with Ben Reinker draining a pair of threes and Max Potas adding a three-point play and a turnaround jumper near the end of the first quarter to keep the ’Horns to within a basket at 15-12 heading into the second.
An Ethan Salzman three early in the second kept the ’Horns close, but the Huskies ended the second on a 22-12 run to end the frame.
“I think we played them well, a little better than the last time we saw them,” coach Zeb Hagen said. “We just couldn’t keep them off the offensive boards. We gave up way too many offensive rebounds.”
The ’Horns hung around in the third thanks in part to a pair of threes from Salzman and another three-point play from Potas, but the Huskies hung onto to a 51-37 lead heading into the fourth.
The ’Horns posted a solid defensive effort in the final frame helped by a pair of blocks from Joe Pina and some timely steals, but the Huskies seemed to have an answer for everything.
Freshman Aiden Elliot hit a late triple off the bench for the ’Horns, but Burlington ended up with the series sweep and the 62-47 win.
Potas finished with 19 points and 10 rebounds to chalk up a double-double.
Salzman added 16 points on 4 of 6 shooting from deep.
“The rebounding made a difference,” Hagen said. “We ended up with offensive rebounds of our own, but they just capitalized more on theirs.”
On Monday night the ’Horns took it right at Dubois to start things out.
Potas raced to the rim immediately for a lay-in, and a Salzman steal and layup got the ’Horns up 4-0 quickly.
Meeteetse full court trap caused some problems for the Rams, and back-to-back buckets by Pina helped keep things tied at 10-10 heading into the second quarter.
Meeteetse broke things open a little in the second with more aggressive defense, a three from Reinker and a three-point play from Jason Moody and the ’Horns led the Rams 24-19 heading into the third.
“I thought we played really good defense that was causing them some problems,” Hagen said. “We were also getting in the lane a little and finishing some shots.”
Salzman exploded in the third with three shots from deep and the ’Horns built a 34-23 lead midway through the frame, but the Rams answered back with some offensive boards and timely buckets to cut the lead to five heading into the fourth.
Johnathan Ogden took advantage of a Reinker steal and assists for the and-one to hold the Rams off 44-40 midway through the fourth, but the Rams tied things up with less than a minute to go at 48.
They added a pair of foul shots to go up 50-48 and a last-second three from the ’Horns didn’t drop as the Rams came back from a double-digit deficit to squeak out the win.
“Turnovers kind of killed us there at the end,” Hagen said. “We have improved, but we need to find a better way of taking care of the ball.”
The ’Horns look to bounce back this week with a road matchup at Riverside on Thursday and a home tilt with Ten Sleep on Friday.
