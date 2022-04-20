USA Wrestle1.jpg

Bryton (left) and Kannon Grant celebrate their triple crown win at state. (Courtesy photo)

 

The Cody USA Wrestling team took first place in small team Greco on Saturday in Casper at the state USA Wrestling tournament.

On Thursday, Cody landed seventh in freestyle out of 45 teams from across Wyoming in the 2022 WAWA state freestyle tournament.

On Friday, a number of Cody grapplers won their respective divisions in folkstyle.

After all three days, Kannon Grant and Bryton Grant ended up triple crown winners, placing first in all three styles.

Complete results:

Thursday - Freestyle

8U 56 - 4. Ryder Gideon

8U 70 - 3. Logan Hill

8U 85 - 2. Landon Blankenship

10U 77 - 6. Dominic Glass

10U 93 - 1. Bryton Grant; 2. Issac Kossman

10U 120 - 2. Owen Morgan.

12U 78 - 2. Joshuah Hernandez

12U 82 - 3. Kayson Grant

14U 77 - 6. Bobby Hernandez Jr.

14U 106 - 1. Kannon Grant

14U 114 - 4. Gabe Grant

16U 113 - 5. Loomis Alexander

16U 160 - 6. Gavin Seibert

16U 170 - 2. Ashten Hubbs

16U 182 - 1. Logan Barton

16U Girls 180 - 1. Ashten Hubbs

Friday - Folkstyle

8U 53 - 6. Lee Dunnam

8U 70 - 2. Logan Hill

8U 85 - 2. Landon Blankenship

10U 93 - 1. Bryton Grant; 2. Issac Kossman

10U 120 - 1. Owen Morgan

12U 70 - 6. Isiah Doane

12U 78 - 3. Joshuah Hernandez

12U 82 - 3. Kayson Grant

12U 86 - 6. Chauncey Dalton

12U 160 plus - 1. Christian Kossman

14U 77 - 6. Bobby Hernandez Jr.

14U 97 - 5. Kort Sorensen

14U 106 - 1. Kannon Grant

14U 114 - 3. Gabe Grant

14U 136 - 4. Israel Robertson

14U 149 - 2. Cinch Dalton

14U 165 - 3. Anker Stewart

16U 113 - 3. Loomis Alexander

16U 145 - 6. Alex Sitz

16U 160 - 6. Gavin Seibert

16U 170 - 3. Ashten Hubbs

16U 182 - 1. Logan Barton

16U 285 - 1. Zac Barton

10U girls 80-90 - 2. Stevie French

12U girls 130-145 - 1. Josephine Becker

16U girls 180 - 1. Ashten Hubbs

Saturday - Greco

8U 70 - 3. Logan Hill

8U 85 - 2. Landon Blankenship

10U 77 - 4. Dominic Glass 

10U 93 - 1. Bryton Grant; 2. Issac Kossman

10U 120 plus - 1. Owen Morgan

12U 170 - 2. Isiah Doane

12U 78 - 3. Joshuah Hernandez

12U 92 - 3. Kaleb Hill

12U 160 plus - 1. Christian Kossman

14U 106 - 1. Kannon Grant

14U 114 - 4. Gabe Grant

14U 165 - 1. Anker Stewart

16U 170 - 2. Ashten Hubbs

16U girls 167 - 1. Ashten Hubbs

