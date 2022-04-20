The Cody USA Wrestling team took first place in small team Greco on Saturday in Casper at the state USA Wrestling tournament.
On Thursday, Cody landed seventh in freestyle out of 45 teams from across Wyoming in the 2022 WAWA state freestyle tournament.
On Friday, a number of Cody grapplers won their respective divisions in folkstyle.
After all three days, Kannon Grant and Bryton Grant ended up triple crown winners, placing first in all three styles.
Complete results:
Thursday - Freestyle
8U 56 - 4. Ryder Gideon
8U 70 - 3. Logan Hill
8U 85 - 2. Landon Blankenship
10U 77 - 6. Dominic Glass
10U 93 - 1. Bryton Grant; 2. Issac Kossman
10U 120 - 2. Owen Morgan.
12U 78 - 2. Joshuah Hernandez
12U 82 - 3. Kayson Grant
14U 77 - 6. Bobby Hernandez Jr.
14U 106 - 1. Kannon Grant
14U 114 - 4. Gabe Grant
16U 113 - 5. Loomis Alexander
16U 160 - 6. Gavin Seibert
16U 170 - 2. Ashten Hubbs
16U 182 - 1. Logan Barton
16U Girls 180 - 1. Ashten Hubbs
Friday - Folkstyle
8U 53 - 6. Lee Dunnam
8U 70 - 2. Logan Hill
8U 85 - 2. Landon Blankenship
10U 93 - 1. Bryton Grant; 2. Issac Kossman
10U 120 - 1. Owen Morgan
12U 70 - 6. Isiah Doane
12U 78 - 3. Joshuah Hernandez
12U 82 - 3. Kayson Grant
12U 86 - 6. Chauncey Dalton
12U 160 plus - 1. Christian Kossman
14U 77 - 6. Bobby Hernandez Jr.
14U 97 - 5. Kort Sorensen
14U 106 - 1. Kannon Grant
14U 114 - 3. Gabe Grant
14U 136 - 4. Israel Robertson
14U 149 - 2. Cinch Dalton
14U 165 - 3. Anker Stewart
16U 113 - 3. Loomis Alexander
16U 145 - 6. Alex Sitz
16U 160 - 6. Gavin Seibert
16U 170 - 3. Ashten Hubbs
16U 182 - 1. Logan Barton
16U 285 - 1. Zac Barton
10U girls 80-90 - 2. Stevie French
12U girls 130-145 - 1. Josephine Becker
16U girls 180 - 1. Ashten Hubbs
Saturday - Greco
8U 70 - 3. Logan Hill
8U 85 - 2. Landon Blankenship
10U 77 - 4. Dominic Glass
10U 93 - 1. Bryton Grant; 2. Issac Kossman
10U 120 plus - 1. Owen Morgan
12U 170 - 2. Isiah Doane
12U 78 - 3. Joshuah Hernandez
12U 92 - 3. Kaleb Hill
12U 160 plus - 1. Christian Kossman
14U 106 - 1. Kannon Grant
14U 114 - 4. Gabe Grant
14U 165 - 1. Anker Stewart
16U 170 - 2. Ashten Hubbs
16U girls 167 - 1. Ashten Hubbs
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.