Tanner Solverg is a tie down and team roper from Lupine, Mont., with years of experience. The Cody Enterprise sat down with him recently to talk about his experience.
Cody Enterprise: What brings you to Cody?
Tanner Solverg: Cowboying for a place up by Bridger and came down to have fun at the rodeo.
CE: How did you meet your team roping partner?
TS: We’ve been friends forever.
CE: Do you have to be close and in sync with your tie down partner?
TS: It definitely helps. It helps a lot if you rope a lot together. As long as you’re having fun it makes everything go a lot smoother.
CE: How long have you been competing in rodeo?
TS: 15 or 16 years.
CE: What made you want to get into rodeo?
TS: It’s what my dad did. It’s what all my uncles did. I figured I should keep it going. My dad team roped and all my uncles did rough stock.
CE: What did your dad teach you about rodeo?
TS: He taught me pretty much everything I know. He always told me to be slow and to be fast, take your time and make sure your first shot counts and you’ll always be quicker than if you were trying to hustle.
CE: What advice would you give to others just starting out?
TS: Just have fun with it. Don’t get discouraged. Roll with the punches and keep going.
CE: What was the hardest thing you had to learn when you were just getting started?
TS: Not to beat myself up when I didn’t win.
CE: What kinds of things do you do to prepare?
TS: Not much anymore. Nowadays I just want to have fun and it’s not as much about winning.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.