Cody forced six turnovers and ended the varsity portion of the game ahead 13-6 on Friday in a sloppy, defensive scrimmage against Douglas at Spike Vannoy Field.
Junior Luke Talich, in his first year at quarterback, showed off his dual-threat ability and shined on defense, picking off a pair of passes.
Junior Remy Broussard added an interception and returned a blocked punt for the first score of the game, and Jackson Schroeder shined at running back.
The scrimmage was a matchup between the top 3A seeds from the east and west last year.
Last year the Broncs also opened the season with a scrimmage against the Bearcats down in Douglas. Aside from not returning kicks and punts, the first half was played with normal rules, while each team played one drive in the second half.
The Cody offense displayed success on its opening drive, covering the first nearly 3 minutes and driving from the 25 yard line to the Bearcats 20 over four first downs before being stopped just short on a fourth down QB sneak attempt by Talich. The drive included big runs by Schroeder, who ran for more than 20 of the yards gained and a play action pass to Kellon George. The rust showed as well, with back-to-back false starts during the drive.
The Broncs defense, however, was suffocating, getting Douglas to three and out in its opening drive. However, after Douglas did the same on Cody’s second drive, a short punt gave Douglas a short field and Cody’s defense a tough task. Talich ended the threat with an interception he returned to the Cody 27.
Douglas again stopped Cody on fourth down deep in Bearcats territory, after the Broncs had again moved downfield on the strength of runs by Schroeder, fullback Chance Moss and big passes to Matt Nelson.
In the second quarter, the Cody defense finally allowed its first big play against it, a 31-yard pass on third down. After a run on first down, Talich again stepped in front of a pass for his second interception of the game. That drive ended in an incomplete pass on fourth down.
Douglas threatened again on its next drive after a 53 yard run by Bearcats running back Keltan Ewing, getting to the Cody 16. On the next play the defensive line forced a fumble and Jackson Gail recovered.
After another pair of short offensive drives with little movement, both sides turned the ball over, with Schroeder fumbling on one of his many long runs, and then Jace Grant ripping the ball out of the hands of the Douglas running back on its ensuing possession after another big run.
In a game of defense, the first touchdown came after another solid Cody defensive stand, ending in a blocked punt recovered by Broussard, who ran it in for the score and 6-0 lead with 3:45 left in the half.
Douglas capped off a long drive with a score of its own when quarterback Jackson Hughes found Brock Pyle for a two-yard pass with just 11 seconds in the half. After a missed two point conversion, the teams entered the half tied 6-6.
In the second half, Broussard intercepted Douglas on the second play to the Douglas 18, scoring four plays later after a Talich 9-yard run and Chaz Cowie on-yard score on a pitch to end the varsity scrimmage 13-6 Cody.
