The future looks bright for the Cody Broncs High School football team.
The Broncs are coming off an undefeated season and back-to-back state 3A championships, and next year will reload with JV and freshman football teams who also finished the 2021 season undefeated.
Both the freshman and JV Broncs finished 6-0 and look to help the Broncs varsity squad make it three consecutive titles next season.
“We’ve never had an undefeated JV team since I’ve been here,” coach Matt McFadden said. “They were just extremely consistent so I’m excited about them moving forward.”
The JV roster could vary depending on the week, so the kind of consistency it showed should bode well for future Broncs teams.
The team was focused on improving each week and preparing to play varsity.
“You never know just how JV is going to go because the roster is always changing,” McFadden said. “But it didn’t matter who was in there playing, they just got it done. And as a group they worked really hard in the offseason in the weight room.”
The highlight of the season may have been the final game of the year, a 63-0 victory at Jackson.
“I think they were just really well rounded,” McFadden said. “There weren’t a whole lot of standout players. They all just got better and played really well as a team.”
The Broncs freshman class features plenty of depth and talent that helped lead to a 6-0 season.
“The freshmen have been a really talented bunch and we are glad to have them up,” McFadden said. “Their biggest win was beating Powell. They never beat Powell in middle school and ended up beating them pretty convincingly.”
