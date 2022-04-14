The Cody Broncs soccer team finished the first half with a 1-0 lead over No. 1 ranked Worland at home on Thursday night, but the Warriors answered with three goals in the second to get the 3-1 win.
Matt Nelson bent in a long rainbow shot from the left sidelines just over the head of the Worland keeper with around 3 minutes to go in a well played first half for the Broncs.
The Warriors got off shots early and often in the second half in a driving snow storm that eventually left the field blanketed and slick.
Worland scored a pair of goals shortly into the second half and added another late on a free kick to escape with the win.
The Broncs had a couple of opportunities in the second half on an open shot from Carter Gail and a free kick from Nelson, but couldn't quite find the back of the net.
