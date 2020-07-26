After outscoring its first three opponents 44-14, the Cody Legion baseball team struggled to get something going offensively Sunday and lost to Powell 4-3.
Both teams finished with 3-1 records, but Powell earns the top seed going into state based on head-to-head play.
Powell 4, Cody 3
A few errors would prove costly in the end for the Cubs
Cody started strong, with Ethan Johnston reaching on a single and Jared Grenz hitting a two-run homer in the first. But then the Cubs' bats went quiet, with several flying out.
Powell got some runners on in the early innings, but the Cody defense kept them from scoring. Then in the fourth the Pioneers got one after an error and single.
With two outs in the fifth, another Cody error, walk and single tied the game.
Powell had the go-ahead run at third in the sixth with one out, but Keaton Rowton popped up a bunt to first baseman Jared Grenz who threw to third to get the runner trying to tag up.
Cody finally got something going in the sixth. Jared Grenz hit a triple but would be tag out after he overran the base. Tristan Blatt and Tyler Grenz then reached on singles and two hit batters brought in a run.
Two singles a sac bunt and double gave Powell the lead in the seventh.
Johnston was hit by pitch in the bottom of the frame and was on second with two outs but Jared Grenz flied out to center to end the game.
At the plate, Jared Grenz went 2-4, and Johnston, Blatt, Tyler Grenz and Bronnenberg 1-3.
Cody Phillips started the game, going 4 2/3 innings and giving up two runs, none earned, on two hits. Bronnenberg went 1 2/3 innings and gave up two runs on six hits. Johnston pitched 2/3 of an inning and allowed no hits.
Cody 13, Lovell 7
With six errors, the Cubs were as sharp in Saturday's game but still managed to pull away for the win.
Cody took a 3-0 lead in the first on a walk, singles by Jared Grenz and Tristan Blatt and a sac fly by Tyler Grenz.
In the third, Lovell took advantage of three Cody errors to score four runs and take the lead. It wouldn't last long. Jared Grenz started the bottom half with a single, stole second and third and scored on a error to tie the game. After Blatt walked and Tyler Grenz was hit by pitch both scored on a single by Jack Schroeder to make it 6-4.
Singles by Ethan Johnston, Blatt and Schroeder, a double by Jared Grenz, three walks and a hit batter scored five more in the fourth.
The Mustangs scored two in the fifth and one in the sixth, while Cody added two more in the sixth on a sac fly by Blatt.
At the plate, Jared Grenz went 3-4, and Blatt and Schroeder 2-3.
Engdahl got the win on the mound, going 4 innings and giving up five runs, one earned, on five hits. Blatt pitched two innings and allowed two runs on two hits.
