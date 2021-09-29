The 2021 Buffalo Bill Cody Races on Sept. 18 saw 77 participants make their way through Cody on a gorgeous early fall day.
“Great weather, great turnout, really couldn’t ask for much more,” said race organizer Janie Schneider.
Mitch Svaty of Powell won the half-marathon with a blazingly fast time of 1:28:04. Top female finisher was 53-year-old Cody resident Tracy McCann, who took third overall.
Kevin Pfefferle, 63, of Powell won the 10K in 41:05. Rinda Eastman of Powell was the top female finisher and third overall.
A free concert was held in City Park after the race was completed.
The race was the fifth and final one of the year for Schneider’s RunCodyWY organization. Her SantaCon Brew Fest is scheduled for Dec. 18 with 10-15 breweries already signed up.
Next year, Curtis said she will add a 50K discipline to The Hunt race, making it the first ultra marathon in Cody history. That race typically takes place in April every year.
Half marathon men
Mitch Svaty, 22, Powell, 1:28:04
Gabriel Sison, 42, St. Louis, 1:50:53
Rick Lasko, 65, Cody, 1:54:47
Half marathon women
Tracy McCann, 53, Cody, 1:51:50
Michela Morrissey, 24, Powell, 1:59:33
Molly Moore, 43, West Yellowstone, Mont. 2:02:02
10K men
Kevin Pfefferle, 63, Powell, 41:05
Hugo Villa, 26, Cody, 48:40
Ron Buck Elk, 47, Hardin, Mont., 52:37
10K women
Rinda Eastman, 48, Powell, 50:19
Tonya Bennett, 41, Powell, 51:55
Jenny Stevens, 36, Chester, Maine, 53:03
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.