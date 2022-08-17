It seems fundamental that every kid growing up should be able to do a couple of things sports-related, how to swim and how to ride a bike.
For incoming Cody High School senior Rachel Lear, she had one of those covered.
“I know how to swim. I took swim lessons,” Lear said. “But I just never learned to ride a bike.”
Plenty of people can make it through life just fine without taking to the road on a bicycle, but when the goal is to compete with the Park County Youth Cycling Club in races that can be as long as 100 miles, there’s a steep learning curve for someone who doesn’t know how to ride at all.
“My dad tried to teach me at one point, it just didn’t work out for me for some reason. I don’t remember why,” Lear said. “But I think it’s better that I learned a little later. I can process things a little better.”
What started as a small road cycling club a decade ago in Cody has now morphed into a competitive group of around 35 racers who ride on gravel bikes all over the region.
Coach Greg Eckley helped take over the club when it was still road cycling, but eventually cars speeding by riders at 70 mph on the highway seemed a little dangerous.
“We got to the point where we needed to get off the roads and onto the dirt,” Eckley said. “So we made the transition from road bikes to gravel bikes.”
Gravel bikes feature a longer wheelbase and a slacker head angle to add stability and slow down the handling and the negotiating of technical obstacles and loose descents.
They still have the curved handles of a road bike, but ride on off-road tires.
Lear said it was just the second time she was ever on a bike that she jumped onto a gravel bike, not exactly the typical transition for a rider.
“My boyfriend and his brother taught me this year,” Lear said. “They were very shocked to know I didn’t know how to ride a bike.”
The fourth time she was on a bike, she went on a 20-mile ride with the club.
“We started her out on short routes and less traffic and kept her on the pavement,” Eckley said. “She was still getting used to getting started on a bike.”
Most people don’t start out learning on such an advanced bike either.
Everyone working with her started small and worked in things like shifting until it became natural.
“It took a little while to figure out how everything worked,” Lear said. “And I got into shape.”
The club goes to City Park for “clip in day” where riders are clipped into their pedals, at first on stationary bikes to get the feel of it, then riding around the park.
Clipping into the pedals connects the rider literally to the bike and allows a better of transfer of power.
Riders learn the motion of clipping in and out of the pedals and, once they have the hang of it, are sent off riding around on the grass, making for a little more gentle landing if they fall, which most of them do many times.
“When you are finally out on the dirt they learn how to clip out really quickly,” Eckley said. “By the end of the summer they are really good.”
Everyone is bound to take some falls learning how to ride a bike, and Lear is no exception.
She has spent the summer sporting the bumps and bruises of the brutal races.
“Oh, I’ve wrecked my bike a few times,” Lear said. “At the end of one of my races I skidded into the finish line and scraped up my right leg. That was after a 66-mile race.”
Surprisingly, Lear isn’t the only girl who has joined the club who didn’t know how to ride a bike, and is following in the path of that first racer.
“That last girl turned out to be one of the most dedicated riders we ever had,” Eckley said. “She was one of the most solid riders out of them all.”
Now that the physical and mechanical side are out of the way, it’s the mental part of riding so many miles Lear is adjusting to.
“I set little checkpoints for myself I guess,” she said. “If I am biking on the road I just want to get to that next marker and then the next marker. And it helps when I am biking with someone because they can help push me and I can help push them.”
Heading into the final races of the season, it doesn’t appear Lear needs much pushing.
“We will go out and she will fall down multiple times and jump back up and say, ‘I’m good. I’m OK,’” Eckley said. “She just keeps on going and never gives up. She is the definition of grit.”
After a recent 40-mile race in Sheridan, Lear was texting Eckley asking when the next race was, eager to get back in the saddle and compete.
She plans to do a 100-mile ride by the end of summer.
On Sept. 3 the club will host its own race, Fistfull of Dirt in Cody.
“I’m definitely not winning races, but I am trying to get better and better my pace,” Lear said. “And, yes, I did get some weird looks when other kids found out I couldn’t ride a bike. But my sisters don’t know how to ride a bike either.”
At least now they have a good teacher if they want to learn.
