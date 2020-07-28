The Wyoming High School Activities Association announced Tuesday that all fall sports will begin on time.
With the collaboration of the Wyoming Department of Health and the Wyoming Department of Education, the WHSAA’s Smart Start Fall Sports Guidelines were established and approved to return students safely to the six fall sports offered.
Practices are scheduled to begin on Monday, Aug. 10 for 4A football, golf and tennis. On Aug. 17, cross country, 1A through 3A football, girls swimming and diving, and volleyball will begin its practices.
“We are excited for our students,” said WHSAA Commissioner, Ron Laird. “We appreciate the WDH and WDE working with us to be able to approve a plan we all believe can safely return our students to their sport.
“This is a great example of how working together will allow our students to continue to enhance their educational experience. We know the mental and emotional issues those students experienced last spring when track and soccer were cancelled.”
The WHSAA Board of Directors will be giving further guidance to the schools concerning the six fall sports to assist them in their planning of social distancing for each sport. Reducing the total number of competitors at each event will be a priority. The Board will also be considering adjustments to culminating events to reduce numbers as well.
