Even though the weekend is long over, it’s still technically halftime for the Cody Invite alpine ski race held at Red Lodge Mountain Resort on Saturday. After more than 20 inches of snow fell on the mountain on Thursday night, Friday’s slalom race was postponed until next weekend.
But the giant slalom did run on Saturday and the Fillies took second. Catherine Lovera bounced back from a recent concussion for the best race of her career, finishing fifth. Right behind her was Gillian Growney in sixth- also a career best.
The Broncs are in third and were led by sophomore Logan Ross who took sixth for the second straight GS race.
Despite a strong grooming effort made by the Red Lodge staff on Friday night, the GS course still held some powder patches for the racer’s first run the next morning. The Fillies took advantage of these soft and forgiving conditions, placing four skiers in the top-12.
But in the second run conditions became much more icy, with huge banks and ruts forming in the loose snow on Lower Limited, the steepest run the skiers face all season.
The variable conditions sent Cody’s top female skiers Allie Broussard and Aspen Kalkowski to the ground on their second runs.
It was here Lovera and Growney picked up the slack. Lovera knocked 4.48 seconds off her first run while Growney shaved off 2.62 seconds- significant margins in a sport where every millisecond counts.
The Cody girls sit well within striking distance of first, only 14 points behind Jackson with their strongest race discipline - slalom - still remaining. Cody’s boys have a little bit bigger hole to crawl out of to catch Jackson in first, but are only four points behind Kelly Walsh in second.
The Cody Invite slalom race will be made up at some point next weekend while the team races at Hogadon Basin Ski Area in Casper. That race is a make-up race for a race that was supposed to be held in Pinedale earlier this season. It will be a whirlwind, three-race weekend that will serve as a final tune up before the team heads to Jackson for State on March 4-5.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.